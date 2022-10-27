Movie on Mother Teresa coming to Ireland

Mother Teresa: No Greater Love, a documentary on the remarkable life of Mother Teresa of Calcutta and the heroic work of the religious order she founded, the Missionaries of Charity, will be released in select cinemas in Ireland on Wednesday, 2 November. It was a U.S. box office hit during its two-night-only release earning over $1.2 million.

Patrick Kelly, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus and an executive producer of the film, also announced that the Knights would allocate all revenue from ticket sales for charitable purposes and efforts to advance the legacy of Mother Teresa.

“I’m delighted that ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ is resonating with so many audiences across the country,” said Supreme Knight Kelly. “When Mother Teresa was feeding the hungry or holding the hands of someone as they lay dying, she was treating them as she would the most important person in her life, Jesus Christ himself. Our hope is that this film will inspire a new generation to carry on her mission and support the order she founded.”

Public support for “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love” has been so great that Fathom Events has added new dates in the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Canada on Nov. 2, and a Spanish-dubbed version in the U.S. on Nov. 7.

“It is so important that this film be seen by as many people as possible, so we’re excited to have the opportunity to expand both the dates and footprint for it, “said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “In addition to that, we’re going to provide a Spanish language version so that we can expand Mother Teresa’s message of hope and love to the Spanish-speaking community.”

Produced by the Knights of Columbus, filmed on five continents and featuring unprecedented access to both institutional archives and the apostolates of the Missionaries of Charity, “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love” chronicles the life of Mother Teresa and the profound spiritual and physical impact she and the Missionaries of Charity have had — and continue to have — on Catholics and non-Catholics alike throughout the world. The documentary also addresses Mother Teresa’s admitted periods of spiritual darkness while serving the poorest of the poor, and her friendship with another beloved saint of recent times, Pope John Paul II.

Please visit here to buy tickets.

The locations of the cinemas in Ireland are:

Dublin

Stillorgan

Limerick

Waterford

Blanchardstown

Coolock

