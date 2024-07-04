Misean Cara’s effect on 1.9 million people

Ava Westendorf

On June 27, the international missionary charity Misean Cara released their 2023 press release where they described the impact they made for 1.9 million people in 52 different countries. The report claimed that they allocated €13.6 million in funding to support 321 projects in these 52 different countries. Some of these projects included immediate help to support Turkey and Syria after the devastation brought by earthquakes within their countries. Misean Cara CEO John Moffett spoke at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) about this situation, saying that it was his favorite part of 2023 to see the “solidarity demonstrated to provide funding support to those members on the ground in Syria who were able to act as first responders and support the survivors of a truly devastating disaster.” Misean Cara also supported many other projects, such as described in their 2023 highlights: “71,520 people in more than 16,000 households had improved livelihoods and family income”, “112,107 students had improved access to quality education”, “More than 1.5m people accessed quality healthcare”, “Over 1.4m people in 26 countries learned about their human rights and how to access them” and “32,783 people received assistance for sudden onset emergencies.”