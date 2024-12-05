Mexican bishops clarify: there is no ‘Mayan rite’

Mexico’s bishops have issued a statement clarifying that there is no such thing as an approved “Mayan rite” of the Mass and that the Vatican has only authorised specific liturgical adaptations for indigenous communities in Chiapas state in southern Mexico.

In a statement the Mexican Bishops’ Conference (CEM, by its Spanish acronym) provided several details about the recent adaptations to the Ordinary of the Mass approved by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

On November 8, the Vatican granted the recognitio, endorsing the “adaptations to the Ordinary of the Mass in Spanish” for the Tseltal, Tsotsil, Ch’ol, Tojolabal, and Zoque ethnic groups of the Diocese of San Cristóbal de las Casas, located in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

According to the CEM statement, “no ‘Mayan rite’, “Mayan altar”, “prayers to cardinal points” or “transfer of the liturgical presidency to lay persons” have been approved.

The bishops further clarified that “ritual dances during the celebration” were not approved by the dicastery but rather “rhythmic swaying of the body” performed by indigenous communities as a legitimate cultural expression.