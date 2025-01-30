Mayor of Clonmel still hoping for meeting with Franciscans

The recent unrest involving the future of the Franciscan Friary in Clonmel seems to have come to an end after an undertaking was given by the Abbey House of Prayer Group to end their sit-in last Thursday during High Court proceedings for trespass, but the Mayor of Clonmel is still hoping that mediation can be sought to ensure the friary remains open to the public.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Pat English of the Workers and Unemployed Action Group said he made the comments at one of the council’s monthly meetings and although the prayer group “knew they were in the wrong”, things might have been different if any sort of plan had been explained to the public.

“I just made a request to the Franciscan order that they come down and talk to the committee in the church,” he said. “We’re not being told what the plan is going forward by the Franciscan order and if that was explained maybe it wouldn’t have got the reaction it did.

“But there was no real warning so it came as a big shock. That’s probably what forced them into the occupation – they knew they were in wrong and that the friars owned it.”

Although the sit-in has come to an end, Cllr English is still hopeful of some agreement between the Franciscans and locals.

“Going forward what needs to happen is that people sit around the table and see what the long-term plan for the church is going forward because there is a great connection between the people of Clonmel and the friary itself,” he said.

“Hopefully we can still get some sort of mediation where we can all sit around at the one table and discuss what the Franciscan’s plans are for it and what we can do to help them maintain the presence of the church in Clonmel.”