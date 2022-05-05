Living the Joy of the Gospel

Vocational Supplement

We Franciscans are a Fraternity in Mission, inspired by the life of St. Francis to bring the Gospel of Joy and Grace to the world. We devote our lives to the search for God in a fraternal life of prayer, simplicity of life and service to others.

At the heart of Francis’ Gospel vision is delight in the Lord and his overflowing goodness. We strive to continue our Order’s 800-year-old mission as we serve the Church and the world as brothers and priests in a wide variety of ministries. The Irish friars are part of the world-wide Franciscan Order present in 120 countries with some 12,000 friars.

St. Francis was a man on fire with the desire to tell others of the love of God that Jesus had made know to us. Irish Franciscans are present today in Central America and South Africa. We are still inspired by the words of St. Francis: “God has sent us into the whole world so that by word and deed we may bear witness to him.”

All God’s Creatures

Francis found his true meaning and identity in being a child of God living in union with creation, reflecting God’s generosity and love. Gradually Francis realised that he was truly a brother to the sun, moon, stars, fire and water, and to the whole cosmos for he along with them was being given existence at every moment by God. Through a life of prayer and relationship, Francis came to see God’s goodness at the heart of all he has created.

As God’s children we are called to praise and thank God daily for the gift of creation, a world that mirrors God’s beauty and goodness. Francis shows us how to live with a spirit of gratitude for the gift of creation and how to joyfully embrace our responsibility to care for that same creation.

Peace and Good

Pope Francis, who chose St. Francis as his patron and model when he became Pope, said, “Francis of Assisi – for me, he is the man of poverty, the man of peace, the man who loves and protects creation. He is the man who gives us the spirit of peace, who tells us we should work to build peace, within our hearts and among ourselves.”

“Pace e Bene!” (Peace and Good!) is a greeting used on all continents by Franciscan men and women since the time of Francis. In the joyful and prophetic spirit of St. Francis, the Irish Franciscan friars are dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Christ by serving the poor and promoting justice, peace, and the care of creation.

If you would like to know more about following Jesus as a Franciscan Friar contact:

Friar Liam Kelly OFM. Phone: 087 396 0262

Email: irishfranciscansofm@gmail.com

Postal address: Franciscan Friary, The Abbey, St Francis Street, Galway City.

We look forward to hearing from you and having a conversation. God will do the rest! Check out: www.franciscans.ie