A pro-life activist holds a fetus doll during a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington Dec. 1, 2021. (CNS photo/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

The US Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide, according to draft opinion cited in a news report released Monday evening. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. writes in the purported 98-page draft document, obtained by Politico, which…