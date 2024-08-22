Knock Novena continues to nourish

The annual Knock Novena concluded today (August 22), featuring its typical array of intriguing speakers giving witness to the Faith and imparting perspectives and insights to imbue pilgrims from far and wide in an increasingly challenging climate. This year’s Novena saw bishops, priests, nuns, singers, authors and academics make appearances and attest to why their Faith matters to them and why they feel compelled to speak with such zeal about it.

Eclectic names such as Bishop Kevin Doran, Dr Austen Ivereigh, Fr Richard Leonard SJ, Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, Donna Taggert, Sr Orla Treacy, Dr Gráinne Doherty and Fr Richard Gibbons respectively touched on topics such as ‘Hope for a Changing Church’, ‘Keeping Mary Close’, ‘To Sing is to Pray Twice’, and ‘Everything Starts with a Prayer’, in front of the sizeable crowds in the Basilica.

Collaboration

Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran, who spoke on the Sunday on the topic of ‘Praying the Mysteries of Creation’, illuminated the long-standing perceived conflict between science and religion, dispelling this notion while affirming that both have a commonality underpinning them and that’s the quest for truth.

“These days, of course, people talk more about evolution than about creation,” he said. “They point to scientific research and tell us that the universe has been taking shape for millions of years. It is mind-boggling but, of course, it is true. I think we can certainly agree that God’s Creation may not have happened exactly as it is described in the Book of Genesis.

“That doesn’t mean that Genesis isn’t true. It simply reminds us that Genesis was never meant to be a history book. It is the fruit of a prayerful contemplation on the experience of living in the universe and, the heart of it is our faith that the universe is the fruit of the Creative action of God. That essential truth remains and science, properly understood, does nothing to undermine it.

“Science itself would suggest, indeed that there is some great power at work in the universe, a power far greater and more intelligent than we are. Pope Francis often speaks about our ‘throwaway culture’ which, in recent centuries, has damaged the earth, which is our common home. He has called on us to respect the laws of nature, and science is now telling us the same.

We don’t all need to be scientists or theologians; we don’t need to have it all clearly worked out”

“There is really no conflict between faith and science. Both faith and science seek the truth. Science approaches the truth by examining physical evidence. Faith goes beyond the physical evidence to seek answers to questions that science doesn’t address, questions about the meaning and purpose of human existence. But the truth is still the truth, whether it comes through science or through prayerful contemplation.

“We don’t all need to be scientists or theologians; we don’t need to have it all clearly worked out. It is still a work in progress.”

Fr Richard Gibbons, parish priest and Rector at Knock Shrine, said Family Day, which took place last Sunday, drew a huge crowd to the Marian Shrine.

“We were very happy with the Family Day, we were blessed with the weather,” he said. “The numbers attending have been great, and it’s going well for us. We had family blessings on Sunday in the Apparition Chapel and it was jam-packed. We will have to move it into the Basilica next year which is a great complaint to have.

“The Novena has seen several guest speakers from near and far as well as attendees from the United States, Italy and Asia.

“There is something for everybody during the nine-day event. We welcomed a group from East Timor last Sunday, as well as many from our country and beyond. Some have travelled from America – they came for the Novena last year and came back for this year’s event so it has been very encouraging. There was another couple I met from Messina (Sicily, Italy). People not only come to Knock but they also join in online which builds a connection with us.”

Photos: The commercial photographer

Terry and Miriam Maughan and family at the National Novena at Knock Shrine. Anoop Kudilil Jose and family from Dublin attending the National Novena at Knock Shrine. Tajmon Bernard and family from Dublin at the National Novena at Knock Shrine. Freddie and Natalie attend the National Novena at Knock Shrine on August 15. Archbishop Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam with Fr Richard Gibbons PP, Rector of Knock Shrine and guest speaker Dr Austen Ivereigh at the National Novena. Una Nolan, Alanna Burke, Chloe Hughes and Grace McLoughlin of Schola Cantorum Basilicae sing at Knock Novena. Members of Cairde Mhuire lead the Rosary Procession at the National Novena at Knock Shrine. James Wall from Skreen, Co. Sligo, who attended the Novena with his mother and grandmother. The Mc Partland family from Arigna, Co. Roscommon at the National Novena at Knock Shrine.