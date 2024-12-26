Killaloe to emphasise pilgrimage in Jubilee

Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan is looking forward to the Jubilee 2025. “The whole Year of Hope gives me a great sense of joy and happiness. It is a wonderful theme to have and to develop with,” he said.

The Diocese of Killaloe is trying to identify pilgrimage sites around the diocese and “encouraging pilgrims to celebrate and go on tours to those sites, to celebrate the Jubilee of Hope in those locations” he said. The bishop also added that he “looks forward very much to go into the Youth Jubilee with 25 people from the diocese at the end of July and August, that will be a very joyful occasion.” The diocese will also go on pilgrimage to Taizé and Lourdes in 2025.

“Those [pilgrimages] keep the spirits up. And despite all the different challenges and difficulties, and various different sad events, as well as funerals as losses, there are a lot of things to look forward to in 2025.”