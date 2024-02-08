John Bruton a ‘committed Christian’

Former Taoiseach John Bruton, who died on Tuesday aged 76 after a long illness, has been remembered for his “profound Christian faith” and “compassionate” leadership.

A man of “deep conviction and profound Christian faith, John realised from an early age that the future of Ireland and the future of Europe were inseparable,” Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell told The Irish Catholic.

His work as government minister and Taoiseach “in a very different Ireland, and at a difficult time in our history, as well as his work in the European Union bore witness to what the recently deceased Jacques Delors frequently called Europe’s soul – a shared sense of values and grounded in a spirituality,” the archbishop added.

Every people and every country need contact with its heart, its soul, said Dr Farrell. “In John Bruton we had someone who was a sure guide on that journey.”

Mr Bruton was “a committed Christian” and “a selfless public servant”, bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan said in a statement. The former Taoiseach was first elected as Meath TD in 1969.

“John was a valued and active member of the Dunboyne parish community,” said Bishop Deenihan

Mr Bruton remained “very faithful” to his religious beliefs, according to Bishop emeritus of Meath Michael Smith.

The Faith was “very important to him”, Bishop Smith told The Irish Catholic, adding “He was a good man in all respects”.

“He was very balanced, he didn’t get fussed too much. It was very difficult at that time” politically, he said.

The Fine Gael politician’s career spanned six decades, serving as Taoiseach from 1994-97, leading the ‘Rainbow Coalition’ government.

He remained active politically after his retirement, campaigning against the repeal of the 8th Amendment in 2018.

“John Bruton was a courageous, compassionate and noble statesman,” the Pro Life Campaign (PLC) said in a statement. “His passing is a great loss to the Irish nation.”

Speaking at a PLC dinner after the referendum, Mr Bruton said: “The pro-life arguments will need to be made, over and over again, to the young people of Ireland and to the generations that will succeed them.

“These arguments, if repeated often and courageously, will remain in people’s minds.”