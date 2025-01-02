Jimmy Carter was first president to host a Pope

Former President Jimmy Carter died December 29 at his home in Plains, Georgia. At 100, Carter, who had been in hospice care since February 2023, was the longest-living US president.

Carter, who served from 1977-1981 as the 39th US president, was a devout Baptist, and faith played a large role in his life. He even taught Sunday school in his retirement. Carter was also the first US president to host a pope at the White House.

In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In a statement at that time, the Nobel committee said Carter was awarded the prize “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Carter also had notable exchanges with Catholic leaders during his presidency. In a congratulatory telegram to Carter upon his election in November 1976, Pope Paul VI offered him “cordial felicitations,” adding he would pray Carter would lead the American people “in the way of authentic progress, true peace and fraternal concern, with liberty and justice for all.”

His inauguration featured faith leaders from multiple traditions, including a benediction given by then-Archbishop John Roach of Saint Paul-Minneapolis.

During his administration, Carter hosted Pope John Paul II at the White House on Oct. 6, 1979, while the latter was on his first papal trip to the United States, making the pontiff the first pope to ever visit the White House.

During remarks thanking the pope for his visit, Carter said, “As human beings each acting for justice in the present — and striving together for a common future of peace and love — let us not wait so long for ourselves and for you to meet again. Welcome to our country, our new friend.” The pope responded by embracing the president.

Carter later visited Pope John Paul II at the Vatican on June 24, 1980.