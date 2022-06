Alex Michael (33) one of the victims of the attack by gunmen during Pentecost Mass at St Francis Xavier Church, receives treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, Nigeria, June 6, 2022. Photo: CNS

The Provincial Leader of the OLA Sisters has condemned the brutal attack on a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria over the weekend, which left dozens of people dead. Sr Kathleen McGarvey, who has worked on peacebuilding in Nigeria for many years, described the attack on Pentecost Sunday as “an absolute nightmare”. “It is very painful…