Sr Kathleen McGarvey is pictured with members of the Interfaith Forum of Muslim and Christian Women’s Association when she was in Nigeria.

Irish nun and provincial of the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of the Apostles Sr Kathleen McGarvey has criticised the “frightening” lack of attention paid to Nigeria by the global community. Sr Kathleen McGarvey’s comments come as the European Parliament voted against a motion to debate the European Commission’s position on Christian persecution, in particular…