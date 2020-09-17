IC appoints two new multimedia journalists

The Irish Catholic is delighted to announce the appointment of two new journalists. Ruadhán Jones and Jason Osborne have joined the editorial department as Multimedia Journalists working across the newspaper’s print, digital, video and audio output.

Mr Jones is a native of Cork and holds a bachelor’s degree in film and screen media and English from University College Cork.

He recently completed a masters in journalism at TU Dublin. Mr Jones comes from a family of seven, in which his love of the Catholic Faith was instilled through regular Rosaries and Masses.

Having initially pursued a career in sport following his studies he began writing for sports publications.

Following his masters, he began contributing regularly to the Catholic media, including The Irish Catholic and Radio Maria’s Breakfast Show.

Mr Osborne – who is also 24 – and a native of Dublin holds a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from University College Dublin.

Having returned to Faith during his college years, he undertook two years of mission with Catholic charity Pure in Heart, which saw him writing blogs, contributing to Radio Maria, and speaking in schools, before joining the team at The Irish Catholic.