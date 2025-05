Irish pilgrims, who witnessed the election of Pope Leo XIV during Aid to the Church in Need’s Rome pilgrimage, pose for a photo near the Vatican.

50 Irish pilgrims’ Faith did not go unrewarded as they witnessed white smoke in St Peter’s Square, writes Michael Kelly When we first organised our Aid to the Church in Need, Ireland Holy Year pilgrimage to Rome almost a year ago, we could never have imagined we would be there for the election of a…