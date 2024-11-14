‘Hope Concert’, lights up the flame of Faith

The Hope Concert organised by Shalom’s prayer group spreads gratitude for God’s love and mercy. “Every song, prayer, and moment of reflection is chosen with one goal in mind: to remind everyone of God’s profound love and the comfort, joy, and renewal He brings,” explained Meggie Teixeira, one of the organisers. The concert aims for each person to feel “refreshed in spirit, especially as we embrace the meaning of the Christmas season.”

Inspiration

Meggie shares that the team has made an atmosphere of warmth and inspiration, with every detail designed to help attendees feel close to God and part of a supportive community. “Christmas holds a cherished place in the hearts of many in Ireland, and this concert draws on that seasonal spirit, sharing the peace and rest that Jesus offers. Inspired by the words of Matthew 11:28, ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest,’ the Hope Concert extends an invitation to all who may feel weighed down to come and find renewal,” pointed out the organiser. The evening will be filled with moments of reflection, lively worship songs, and even a bit of dancing.

This concert is designed to invite all, especially youth, into an experience of faith that goes beyond music alone. Alongside worship and festive Christmas music, a ‘Life in the Spirit Seminar’ offers an opportunity for those attending to explore the depth of God’s love and grace. “Like last year’s concert, priest will lead reflections on God’s love, salvation, and the promise of the Holy Spirit. It’s an event where everyone, no matter where they are in their faith journey, can feel embraced by God’s presence and find hope,” explained Meggie.

“Faith will be woven into every part of the concert, making it more than just an event. Attendees will experience a Life in the Spirit Seminar, complete with inspiring music, preaching on God’s love, and a testimony of salvation. There will also be a special time of adoration, where people can reflect quietly and connect with the Holy Spirit,” said Meggie. “After a short break, the event will return with uplifting songs, dancing, and beautiful Christmas music, ensuring the evening is both joyful and deeply meaningful.”

The concert team hopes that every attendee, especially the youth, will walk away feeling inspired and uplifted. With hearts full of hope and gratitude, the goal is “for everyone to leave feeling closer to God, with a renewed understanding of the love and peace that Christmas represents.” Meg gie shares their vision of seeing people leave as “true friends of Jesus, their hearts touched by His love and their faith renewed by the Holy Spirit, ready to carry that light into their lives beyond the concert.”

Impact

The Hope Concert’s positive impact is already clear. Feedback from past concerts has been encouraging, with attendees expressing how blessed they felt and how deeply the event touched them. The team has been inspired to build on what worked so well, such as the mix of worship music and dedicated time for prayer and adoration. “Last year’s concert had a wonderful turnout, and with this year’s expanded program,” the team anticipates even more people will join to celebrate together.

“Whether you’re taking the first steps of faith or seeking a fresh encounter with God, this evening promises to be an inspiring, unforgettable celebration,” Meggie and the team look forward to welcoming everyone.

The ‘Hope Concert’ will be held in St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, in Dublin, at 7pm on November 23.