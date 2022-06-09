Holy Land book set for Dublin launch

Primate of All-Ireland Eamon Martin pictured with brothers Eoghan and Daithi Kelly – nephews of the author - at the launch in the Cappagh Parish Centre.

Staff reporter

A new book on the Holy Land aimed at encouraging pilgrims to follow in the footsteps of Christ will be launched in Dublin next week.

An Irish Pilgrimage Guide to the Holy Land by Editor of The Irish Catholic Michael Kelly explores a variety of themes, from an in-depth look at the important sites associated with the ministry of Jesus, to the culture, history, cuisine and more.

It comes after a successful launch in Killyclogher, Co. Tyrone at the weekend – Mr Kelly’s home parish – where Primate of All-Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin praised the book.

Commending the book, Archbishop Martin said that: “you can read this book if you’re preparing to go to the Holy Land, you can read this book if you’re out in the Holy Land visiting the places – but even if you never go there, just read this little book and it’s almost as if you can go on pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

“If read this book – it will really bring it to life for you,” he said.

An Irish Pilgrimage to the Holy Land will be launched on Wednesday June 15 at 7pm in the Notre Dame Newman Centre for Faith and Reason, University Church, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 and is available from www.columbabooks.com

Read the full article on Michael Kelly’s book and it’s Omagh launch here.