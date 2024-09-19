‘Great sign of hope’ as numbers entering seminary rise again

Chai Brady, Brandon Scott, Renata Milan Morales, Renata Steffens

The number of men entering formal seminary studies for dioceses around the country has reached 16 this year, according to figures compiled by The Irish Catholic

The number of priests entering seminary hit an all-time low in 2021 with just six men putting themselves forward but since then the numbers have continued to increase. Nine students entered seminary studies for Ireland’s 26 dioceses in 2022, and this number grew to 15 by 2023.

A further 18 men will begin a preparatory programme this year – known as a propaedeutic year – with the hope of entering seminary proper next year. Last year there were 12 men beginning a propaedeutic year.

The National Diocesan Vocations Coordinator Fr Willie Purcell said the figures are “wonderful” and that they reflect the success of the ‘Year for Vocations to Diocesan Priesthood’ which began in April 2023.

Fr Purcell said: “It shows that really the year was successful in promoting guys thinking about priesthood and discerning about priesthood. For me, it’s definitely a sign of hope, and it’s a sign that the year certainly was successful in creating an awareness of diocesan priesthood and vocations.

“I think there is great hope for the future, if the numbers are increasing, then it’s a great sign of hope for the Catholic Church in Ireland and certainly for the diocesan priesthood. It also shows the great work being done by our diocesan vocation directors and I think they have to be acknowledged as well. In every diocese there’s a diocesan vocations director, and while he has many other jobs, working in a parish, or in a school, chaplain to a hospital, in the midst of all that there is great work being done. We have to give them credit,” he added.

Fr Conor McGrath, Director of Vocations in the Diocese of Down and Connor, which has currently 5 men discerning their vocation at the propaedeutic year stage, said that accompaniment is vital in the creation of priestly vocations.

“The important thing I believe in, and I’ve tried to create for those who are discerning, is a sense of accompaniment with each other. I know that from my own experience of filling out that application form with the diocese how valuable wonderful support from the director of vocations is.

“We’re talking professional people as well who have made a courageous choice to give up a very lucrative and comfortable life in order to follow the Lord.”

Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Derry, Fr Pat O’Hagan said that he is encountering consistent inquiries about vocations and this is separate to the men who are currently in seminary or taking their propaedeutic year.

“We have 11 others who are discerning a priestly vocation, accompanied by a priest of the diocese who will offer them spiritual direction and guidance. They’ve all already been in touch with me.

“There are also six other men who have recently expressed interest in exploring their call to priesthood. I am planning to meet them before the end of September.”

Bishop Phonsie Cullinan of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, who is Chairman of the Council for Vocations of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference said that by far the most important action of the Year for Vocations to Diocesan Priesthood “was prayer – Masses offered, many hours of Adoration and the fervent prayers of anonymous people up and down the country”.

Bishop Cullinan said: “I have been hugely encouraged by the willingness of people to pray for priestly vocations and by the obvious love which the vast majority have for their priests. We are all aware of the dreadful failings of some priests in the past but this does not blind us from the good that priests do on a daily basis. God is still calling men, young and not so young, to this particular way of following Jesus Christ. We cannot give up hope and put all our energies into the provision of ministry by laity as if priesthood is a purely functional service industry – a kind of spiritual Caredoc.

“We all know the challenges and problems. We have rehearsed them time and again. The Lord is still calling men to follow Him in priesthood and to live for others.”

He added: “Though the Year of Vocation to Diocesan Priesthood has ended the promotion of vocations to the priesthood must be on-going. We will always need priests. We need priests to Baptise, to offer Mass, to absolve sins, to anoint the sick, to preach the beauty and love of God’s Word, to encourage, to bless and to lift up the human spirit and to lead people in God’s ways.”