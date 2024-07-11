Galway nuns celebrate 375 years of Nuns’ Island

The Poor Clares of Galway hailed the support they have received from the community during their anniversary commemoration this week marking 375 years since they received the iconic Nuns’ Island site.

The then-called Galway Corporation handed over the site on July 10, 1649. This historic grant, made under the mayoralty of William Blake, has been pivotal in the enduring presence and mission of the Poor Clares in Galway.

The nuns welcomed the current Mayor of Galway, Cllr Peter Keane, for a visit on Monday. The major had the unique opportunity to view the original deed of the land grant, which is preserved in the archives of the Galway Poor Clares.

Cllr Peter Keane expressed his admiration and respect for the longstanding dedication and contribution of the Poor Clares to the community saying: “It’s an absolute honour and a privilege for me as Mayor of Galway to be in the presence of the Poor Clare Sisters on this historic occasion of the 375th anniversary of the granting of the petition of Mother Mary Bonaventure Browne to locate the order in what can only be described as a spiritual sanctuary in the heart of our city and I wish to extend my thanks and congratulations to the Poor Clares for all they contribute to our wonderful city.”

The petition to the Corporation of the third Abbess of Galway Mother Bonaventure Browne for the “Island adjoining the Bridge of Illaunaltenagh” in 1649 allowed the Poor Clares to establish a convent and continue their mission of prayer, contemplation, and service.

Sr Colette, Abbess of the Galway Poor Clares, reflected on the anniversary, saying, “This 375th anniversary is not only a celebration of our past but also an inspiration for our future. The original deed is a testament to the faith and commitment of our forebears and a reminder of our enduring relationship with the people of Galway. We are deeply grateful for the continued support of the community and the recognition from Mayor Keane.”