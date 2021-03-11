Free your mind and imagination to roam at home

Though people complain about the health regulations due to Covid-19, the response by many of our cultural institutions has been wonderful. The leading art galleries – for instance – all have active sites which have virtual exhibitions of all kinds. The National Library of Ireland (NLI) and many others too are exploiting their collections to display them in novel ways.

Now is the time, with all this enforced leisure to explore areas that you have longed to do.

No one is forcing you to watch the latest boxset from Netflix. Turn to things that will not be forgotten by next year, or even next week with some of them. If you are trying to engage your children in new things in the cause of their education, bear in mind that many things are also provided for you. Seize the moment to experience and enjoy something new, albeit at a distant remove.