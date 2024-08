Pope Francis greets children in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican July 30, 2024. About 50,000 altar servers from 20 countries were on a pilgrimage to Rome. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez

Fr Shay Cullen The shocking testimonies of 2,300 victim-survivors of childhood physical, psychological and sexual abuse representing 200,000 children that suffered in government care centres and Church orphanages and institutions over the past 70 years have just been released in a New Zealand report that took six years to compile. The investigative report, Abuse in…