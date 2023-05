Irish missionary Sr Nuala Lahert MSHR, past principal of Our Lady of Lourdes secondary school in Bemenda, Cameroon, shares a joke with one of her former students Nagella Nwana Nukuna on Friday, April 28. Photo: John McElroy.

African women evangelised and educated by Irish missionaries can “change the tide” for faith in Ireland, says an Irish missionary who dedicated her life to educating women in Cameroon. Sr Mary Neville (89) of the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, who worked as a missionary in Nigeria and Cameroon for almost 50 years, said…