Letter of the week

Ensuring next generation holds faith

Dear Editor, I must comment on Bro. Richard Hendrick’s insights on the need for deeper and more meaningful catechesis [The Irish Catholic – October 10, 2024]. His emphasis on not just imparting information, but leading people into an experience of prayer and connecting them with the rich heritage of our faith, is both timely and essential.

Ireland is at a critical juncture, as secular ideologies increasingly shape our culture and politics. This ideological wave has resulted in many distancing themselves from the Church and its teachings. Unfortunately, politicians play a significant role in pushing this agenda which often marginalises the faith and moral values that once grounded Irish society. In this context, the Church must redouble its efforts to provide good catechesis, not just for the young but for all people who seek truth and spiritual nourishment.

As Bro. Richard points out, prayer offers something far deeper than any secular mindfulness trend or self-help solution. It brings us into a trusting relationship with God, allowing us to navigate life’s challenges with peace and a sense of being held in God’s loving hands. This is precisely the message that needs to be heard in today’s world, where many are overwhelmed by distractions, stress, and the absence of a spiritual foundation.

If we fail to teach the richness of our prayer tradition, we risk losing the language of faith altogether, as Bro. Richard notes. The Church must rise to the challenge and offer catechesis that awakens not just the mind but also the soul. Only through this holistic approach can we ensure that the next generation holds firm in faith, despite the secular forces around them.

Yours etc.,

Kevin Doherty

Wexford Town

A brave commitment to truth and justice

Marie Collins has been brave in the face of unjust accusations, particularly in light of recent comments by Cardinal Gerhard Müller [The Irish Catholic – October 10, 2024] . Her decision to speak out once again, after being unfairly portrayed in the book Vatican Confidential, demonstrates her commitment to truth and justice.

As an abuse survivor and a leading advocate for child protection she has shown incredible courage over the years, becoming a voice for the vulnerable and marginalised. Her departure from the Pope’s Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in 2017 underscored her frustration with the Vatican’s slow response to critical reforms. To see these same issues resurface, with her integrity being questioned in a public forum, must have been profoundly disheartening.

Yet, Marie Collins has responded with dignity, highlighting once more her deep commitment to truth. It is regrettable that she has had to endure such challenges when her sole aim has been to hold Church leaders accountable and ensure justice for survivors. Her thoroughness and care in presenting the facts show a commitment to transparency that the Church should be supporting, not undermining.

In an era where the Church’s moral authority is under scrutiny, it is people like Marie Collins who bring hope for real change. Her voice has been, and continues to be, an essential reminder that the Church must not only apologise but also act with integrity when it comes to safeguarding children and addressing past failures.

Yours etc.,

Sally Doyle

Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10

Combat antisemitism in all its forms

Dear Editor, The recent anti-Semitic slur made by Fine Gael Councillor Punam Rane, where she claimed that “the entire US economy is ruled by the Jews, is ruled by Israel” was shocking. Such statements feed into stereotypes that have long fuelled hatred and discrimination against the Jewish community.

Antisemitism in Ireland is alarmingly on the rise. Ireland has garnered a reputation as one of the most antisemitic countries in Europe. How has this has come to pass? Why does this ancient and vile prejudice remains so rife in our society today?

While it is important to critique political actions and policies – such as those of the Israeli government – this must never translate into targeting Jewish individuals or communities. The two are not synonymous, and conflating them only serves to heighten fear and division. Jewish people in Ireland, who already face isolation, now feel even more vulnerable and unwelcome in a country that prides itself on tolerance and inclusivity.

Councillor Rane’s public apology, while necessary, does little to undo the harm caused by her words. We must take stronger steps as a society to combat antisemitism in all its forms.

Yours etc.,

Anthony Kennedy

Donegal Town, Donegal