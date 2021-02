The Cross and Passion Sisters of Ballycastle pictured after a Mass celebrated by Bishop Noel Treanor in thanksgiving for their contribution to the Ballycastle community

The Cross and Passion Sisters, who founded a well-known school in Ballycastle, will be “greatly missed” by the community after they decided to close their convent in the Antrim parish. The decision was a “natural progression” for the sisters, who had not been involved in the school for several years, explained Sr Margaret Rose, former…