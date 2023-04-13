Easter messaging no-show from Irish politicians

There were no Easter messages from Ireland’s top politicians this year, with some social media users expressing disappointment that the country’s largest religion wasn’t represented during its most important feast.

Only a small number of politicians made mention of Easter, while none of the leaders of the country’s biggest political parties commemorated the occasion.

“Wishing you a happy and peaceful Easter. May this Easter Sunday fill your home and life with new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God’s divine grace. Happy Easter,” wrote Independent Senator Sharon Keogan.

Meanwhile, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín used the opportunity to highlight the risks taken by religious around the world for the poor and vulnerable.