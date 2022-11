A young woman carrying her baby walks between rows of tent shelters in the Abagana camp for those displaced by violence in Nigeria’s Benue state. Photo: CNS/Tonny Onyulo

Details are still emerging after a violent raid by Fulani herdsmen October 19 in Benue State, Central Nigeria, reportedly left dozens of Catholic villagers killed. Police and clergy agree that the raid was in reprisal for the killing of four Fulani herdsmen earlier in the week in a clash between herdsmen and farmers defending their…