The newly ordained deacons are pictured here with Bishop Noel Treanor. Back row from left: Kieran Hunt, Ricky Looney. Front row from left: Jackie Breen, Mark Leneghan, Bishop Noel Treanor, John Downey, Paddy Keown.

Staff Reporter Bishop of Down and Connor Noel Treanor ordained six new permanent deacons for the diocese on Saturday, calling on them to “incentivise concrete care for all” through their service. Kieran Hunt, Ricky Looney, Jackie Breen, Mark Leneghan, John Downey and Paddy Keown were all ordained in a ceremony at St Peter’s Cathedral, Belfast,…