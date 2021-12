President of the Legion of Mary, Mary Murphy, shows Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell pictures of the Legion’s envoys, September 5, 2021.

Legion of Mary president Mary Murphy tells Ruadhán Jones about the Legion’s growth and desire to convert the world The Legion of Mary’s beginnings were, as founder Frank Duff put it himself, quite inconspicuous. A small group including Duff gathered on September 7, 1921, in Myra House on Francis St, the date which marks the…