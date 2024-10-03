‘Co-responsibility, the Church’s future’, Fr Gerard McCarthy

Fr Gerard McCarthy at the the third session of Training for Parish Pastoral Councils and Parish Finance Committees in Galway diocese. Photo: Facebook page of Diocese of Galway

Recently, 40 Parish Pastoral Councils and Parish Finance Committees were officially commissioned to serve from 2024-2028 across the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh, and Kilfenora. Training for these groups is currently taking place in the dioceses of Galway and Clonfert.

Fr Gerard McCarthy, Diocesan Pastoral Outreach Coordinator, in a conversation with The Irish Catholic said, “We have begun the journey, and that’s the crucial part. We can accomplish more, but we are aware of the challenges ahead. It won’t be an easy path… Will there be moments of friction? Without a doubt. But we are here to support them during those times, and I’m encouraged by the response we’ve received.”

Explaining the system of these pastoral councils, Fr McCarthy noted that, “We must involve the entire laity. There are two key things we want them to understand. First, we listen to everyone, and consensus is reached through prayer. Second, every meeting should include a time for prayer or scripture, to remind us that this is God’s will.”

He also mentioned the reality of priesthood – an ageing clergy and fewer numbers -when speaking about the motives for these councils to be built, “If you have three parishes and only one priest, it will fall to the laity to ensure that Eucharistic celebrations are dynamic, rather than having the priest racing between five Masses on a Sunday morning.”

Fr McCarthy concluded emphasising the importance of co-responsibility between the clergy and the laity in this new chapter of the Church history, with the continuous supervision of the assigned priest pointing to animate parishes through the encouraged missionary outreach, “Co-responsibility is a work in progress, but it has to be where we’re moving towards.”