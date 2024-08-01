Catholic prison charity welcomes new govt. commitment

UK Catholic prison charity Pact has welcomed the new Labour Government’s commitment to supporting children with a parent in prison.

Ministry of Justice data showed that the estimated number of children with a parent in prison in England and Wales is near to 193,000. New prisons minister James Timpson, who is chair of the Prison Reform Trust, emphasises rehabilitation over punishment, which could see less people in prison and a focus on helping children of prisoners.

Pact CEO Andy Keen-Downs, who welcomed the appointment of Mr Timpson as “an excellent move”, said: “We welcome the government’s focus on children with a parent in prison. We will…work with the Ministry of Justice, the Department for Education, and other voluntary sector organisations, including Children Heard and Seen, to develop solutions that take a child’s rights-based approach to minimising harm.”

Pact is the UK’s Catholic prison charity which seeks to support prisoners and their families. Pact has a special focus on supporting children of prisoners. Last year, Pact supported 97,000 prison visits across England and Wales for children and young people. The charity supports children to stay in touch with their parents in prison, as well as making visits child-friendly and supporting families. Pact also delivers training and resources for schools to help tackle the stigma of parental imprisonment and encourage children and young people to access support.

Mr Keen-Downs outlined the ‘unique challenges’ faced by such children. “We know that children affected by parental imprisonment face unique challenges that can be damaging to their development and wellbeing, including emotional distress, stigma and judgement in their community, and social isolation,” he said.

The Ministry of Justice numbers were an estimate, and calls have now come for more exact numbers through a national system which identifies and supports children with a parent in prison.