Blessed Carlo connects with young and old in Kerry

Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo from Assisi with the relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis with students from Mercy Mounthawk, L/R Sean Cantwell, Naoise O’Carroll, Msgr. Anthony Figuerido, Katie Teahan and Owon Murphy. Photo: John Cleary.

The relics of the soon-to-be saint Carlo Acutis have recently visited Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Large crowds descended to the Holy Cross Dominican Church and St Vincent’s Church, Ballyferriter – Gaeltacht Parish – in Tralee over the weekend to venerate the relics of the first Millennial Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) which are visiting from Assisi in Italy in the companion of Monsignor Figueiredo from Assisi.

Despite the weather conditions, thousands travelled to Kerry to catch a glimpse of the relics and familiarise themselves with the inspiring legacy of the ‘Millennial Saint’ who, amid toil and strife after a terminal cancer diagnosis, never wavered in his faith and in particular his devotion to the Eucharist.

The event had a certain degree of significance as it was held three days after Pope Francis announced that Blessed Carlo would be canonised during the Jubilee of Youth on April 27 next year and was arguably one of the first occasions marking the life of Blessed Carlo since the major announcement.

The relics continued on their journey, stopping in Newcastle West and St John’s Cathedral in Limerick last Monday and Tuesday.

Matthew Abou-Khalil, Ballyheigue and on right Kieran Roberts, Ballyfinnane, pictured with the image of Blessed Carlo Acutis, at Holy Cross Dominican Church Tralee. Photo: John Cleary. Fr Philip Mulryne OP blesses with a relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis in Tralee. Photo: Caoimhin Lacken Arriving for high Mass for the Relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis at Holy Cross Dominican Church Tralee on Saturday, L/R Jason Ó Murché, Tralee, Ellen and Martina O’Driscoll, Tralee. Photo: John Cleary. Faithful at the Holy Cross Dominican Church during the visit of Carlo Acutis relics. Photo: Caoimhin Lacken. Fr John Harris OP blesses with a relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis in Tralee. Photo: Caoimhin Lacken.