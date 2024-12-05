Bishops’ Conference to downsize

Downsizing seems to be the order of the day in Maynooth recently, and it’s not just for the bishops as the Nuncio tries to amalgamate dioceses that become vacant.

New House in St Joseph’s Square in front of the main St Patrick’s College building has been sold to Maynooth University and it is understood the tenants have been asked to vacate the premises.

With the winter meeting of the Bishops’ Conference taking place in Maynooth this week it is believed that the Commissions and Agencies of the Bishops’ Conference are being downsized from five to three. The Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas is being separated out.

There is also a paring back in Communications as Veritas completes the wind down of its operations but also a streamlining of the communications section of the Bishops’ Conference, with less emphasis on external PR and a pivot to more communications with the dioceses.