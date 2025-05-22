Bishop steps in as PP as priest shortage squeezes diocese

Bishop Michael Duignan will act as Parish Priest in name for the Parish of Ennistymon and Lahinch, as former PP Willie Cummins has now retired.

In a letter from the bishop to the parishioners, he mentioned how “falling congregations and a shortage of priests have left our parishes facing many challenges. I will now need to embark on a period of consultation with the people and priests of the area as I work towards appointing a new priest or team of priests to serve the needs of the parish.”

Fr Diarmuid Hogan, Diocesan Communications Officer said “While Bishop Michael will oversee this temporary provision in name only, Fr Des Forde will provide sacramental and pastoral services and parish administrative responsibilities will be managed by Fr Ian O’Neill our Vicar General. Both will be assisted by the outgoing Parish Pastoral Council and Parish Finance Committee.”

The priest said that as they “prepare for the upcoming diocesan appointments in Galway, Kilmacduagh, and Kilfenora this summer, temporary arrangements have been put in place to manage the parish.”

“We deeply appreciate the understanding and generosity of all involved, as well as the entire parish community, during this time of transition,” Fr Hogan said.