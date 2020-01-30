Bishop expresses alarm at rise in racist election commentary

Plea for Catholics to put homeless, health crisis and youth at centre of vote

With just over a week to the general election, Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran has urged Catholics to reflect deeply before voting and urged them to think of the less well-off before casting their ballot.

He also fired a shot across the bow at those using the election to stir up anti-immigrant feeling.

He said he is “very concerned “at the increase in negative and even racist commentary about migrants on social media.

“I am also very disappointed that the State agencies which are responsible for the reception of asylum seekers and refugees have shown a marked reluctance to engage with local communities to help them prepare for their part in welcoming refugees,” he said.

Dr Doran insisted that Catholics have an absolute right to bring their faith to elections and make their convictions known to politicians.

He warned that the health service “is in a permanent state of crisis” and insisted that “we don’t need promises from politicians; what we need is evidence of joined up thinking”.

He also criticised the hands-off approach to building homes insisting that “the provision of housing is urgent and cannot be left solely to the market”.

Appeal

Dr Doran appealed to people to set aside old tribal allegiances to make a stand for the unborn. “Whatever our traditional party loyalties, it seems to go completely against the common good for any committed Catholic to vote for a public representative who, in the outgoing Oireachtas, voted for abortion.”

On Catholic education, he warned that the next government had to ensure that Catholic schools are fully “free to be Catholic in their ethos”.

Consistent

On climate change, he warned that “difficult decisions” have to be made but that “care must be taken to ensure that the measures taken are consistent with the survival of rural communities”.

Trócaire also sounded the alarm on climate change and this week called on political parties “to commit to putting climate action and human rights at the heart of the next Programme for Government”.

The Church’s overseas development agency CEO Caoimhe de Barra said that while Ireland may be a small country, “we consistently punch above our weight internationally”.

“We are calling for parties to commit to concrete action on issues around climate justice and human rights.

“Trócaire is helping millions of people around the world pick up the pieces from the climate disaster that is taking place in front of our eyes,” she said.