Colm McElroy of Arthur Cox pictured with Brian Burns, Day Opportunities Leader L’Arche Belfast, and members of L’Arche Belfast’s community launching the new charity partnership between the leading law firm and community- based care and support service.

Law firm Arthur Cox has announced it will team up with Catholic charity L’Arche Belfast, which will see employees engaging in volunteering and fundraising initiatives. Brian Burns, L’Arche Belfast opportunities leader, said the charity is “so pleased” and looking forward to the partnership. “We are so pleased that Arthur Cox has chosen us as their…