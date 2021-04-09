Archbishop Eamon Martin offers prayers on death of Britain’s Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh, holds up a bottle of whiskey as he and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II present gifts to Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican in 2014. Photo: CNS/Maria Grazia Picciarella.

The Primate of All-Ireland has paid tribute to the contribution to peace and reconciliation of the Duke of Edinburgh who has died aged 99. Archbishop Eamon Martin also offered prayers for Prince Philip’s soul and the divine consolation of his family.

Buckingham Palace announced this morning (Friday) that the husband of Queen Elizabeth II had died this morning. The couple were married for more than 73 years and the queen is due to turn 95 later this month.

The palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the communique said.

Archbishop Martin – president of the Irish bishops’ conference said in a statement: “Her Majesty the Queen, and all the members of the Royal family, are in our prayers on the death of a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“Prince Philip has been a regular visitor to Northern Ireland in connection with his widespread charitable work. Many pupils from right across the community here have participated in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

“However, his visit to Ireland along with Queen Elizabeth in 2011, stands out as a cherished moment of peace and reconciliation and as an historic demonstration of the importance of mutual understanding and respectful relationships between these islands,” the Archbishop of Armagh added.

Dr Martin said: “I will offer prayers for Queen Elizabeth and her family at this difficult personal time and will pray for the happy repose of the soul of Prince Philip”.

The president of the bishops’ conference off England and Wales Cardinal Vincent Nichols said: “At this moment of sadness and loss I pray for the repose of the soul of Prince Philip, Her Majesty the Queen’s faithful and loyal husband. I pray for the Queen and all of the Royal family.

“How much we will miss Prince Philip’s presence and character, so full of life and vigour. He has been an example of steadfast loyalty and duty cheerfully given. May he rest in peace,” the Archbishop of Westminster added.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “the Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

“Further announcements will be made in due course,” the palace said.