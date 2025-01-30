All maternity hospitals to enable abortion, Programme for government

The recent publication of the programme for government includes a commitment to “ensure that all maternity hospitals provide equitable access to termination of pregnancy services.” This objective has raised concerns.

Eilís Mulroy, spokesperson for the Pro Life Campaign, speaking to The Irish Catholic explained that “the new government has not made any commitments such as implementing the recommendations of the Health Committee” from the three-year review of abortion legislation. “This pro-abortion objective was already ruthlessly being pursued during the lifetime of the last government,” she added.

The push for greater access to abortion services comes at a time when abortion numbers have risen in Ireland since its legalisation in 2018. An estimated number of 48,000 abortions “have been carried out since the referendum, despite the promise that abortion would be ‘rare’,” Sandra Parda, Life Institute spokesperson, told this paper.

Ms Parda has raised concerns over the growing pressure on hospitals already struggling with staffing shortages, “The continued disregard for the full conscientious objections of medical staff, combined with staff shortages in hospitals, should raise serious concerns about the government’s push to expand abortion services.”