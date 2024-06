Aontú’s Melissa Byrne looks on anxiously as a second recount continues in Kildare with just one vote between her and Sinn Fein candidate James Stokes. Photo: Irish Independent.

With the results of the European and Local elections now fully counted, there is encouraging news on the pro-life front in both sets of votes. The number of pro-life candidates elected to councils across the country has increased and now stands at over seventy. Thirty of these have been elected in the more populous counties…