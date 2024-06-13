Letter of the Week

A narrative which sees life, family, religion as dispensable

Dear Editor, As we look back on a completely lacklustre European election campaign, we see that it ignored the most important challenge facing our continent, namely the impending social and economic collapse which is seen as inevitable by multiple demographic statisticians.

No generation is replacing itself due to birth control (abortion) and that relentless ever more brazen pessimism dressed up as gender ideology. We are spiralling towards the destruction of our own humanity and the very existence of civilisation as we know it. The evidence is there in front of us all, but opinion influencers continue to ignore it, in much the same way as those in charge of the Titanic failed to act on reports of iceberg infested waters up ahead.

We have a political class dissociated from reality, just as they were in the immediate run up to the collapse of the ‘Iron Curtain’ or the economic crash of 2008, or more recently the eruption of wars in the Ukraine and in Gaza.

They continue to act like puppets for simplistic Punch-and-Judy shows, presented as media debates, all of which must fit within an overarching narrative which sees human life, family, religion and national identity as dispensable accessories in a world where consumerism is the primary concern. Those who refuse to go along with this phony consensus are ostracised as despicable deplorables (irrelevant and/or dangerous). Why concern the public – the unsuspecting passengers – with inconvenient truths liberalism has actually brought about?

And yet something inside each of us, irrespective of our political hue, issues that in suppressible summons: “To thine own self be true.”

Yours etc.,

Gearóid Duffy

Lee Road, Cork

Be careful not to have knee-jerk reactions to trans people

Dear Editor, The news item entitled ‘Trans-identifying monk risks ‘confusion’ in Church, experts say’ has the potential itself to cause further confusion [The Irish Catholic – June 6, 2024].

It might be worth pointing out to your readers that the example of the person in question – Christian Matson – could provide an opportunity for further reflection on transgender issues.

Matson is a diocesan hermit and therefore not in Holy Orders and not performing sacramental ministry. There are both female and male diocesan hermits.

Irrespective of one’s views on the morality of transition, Matson looks very much like a man. This is a result of the complex physical changes in some secondary sex characteristics that can result from taking testosterone. Anyone unaware of Matson’s transgender status would automatically use male pronouns about the hermit.

Indeed a quick search on X/Twitter reveals that many commentators were quick to condemn what they assumed was someone who wanted to undergo male to female transition and not vice versa.

If someone looks very different from their genetic sex, there is a possibility that an instruction to them to insist on pronouns matching their genetic sex may actually cause more confusion than allowing others to assume their pronouns based on their appearance.

Matson’s case also raises questions about the place of post-transition trans people within the Church. Matson actually converted to Catholicism after transitioning. The physical appearance of someone in Matson’s situation cannot be easily changed. As yet, the Church provides very little practical guidance to someone in this situation. Even if they are not to be admitted as a diocesan hermit or similar, to what extent can they participate in the life of the Church? How many people are they required to inform about their medical history? How often must they clarify their pronouns in their everyday lives?

We should be careful that a desire to promote truth does not encourage knee-jerk reactions whose full consequences have not been taken into account.

Yours etc.,

Joe Curran

Artane, Dublin 5

Where was the Palestrina Choir?

Dear Editor, There was ‘Joy in Dublin as two auxiliaries appointed’ [The Irish Catholic – May 30, 2024].

It was great to see this important event live on the church web camera. The two bishops, appointed auxiliaries to the archbishop, gave presentations which were inspiring and full of hope for the hard road ahead.

The music during the ceremony was very wide based, a traditional Irish group, many parish choirs, an all-Chinese choir. But, many ‘Dubs’ will ask where was the Palestrina Choir of Dublin’s cathedral ?

Yours etc.,

Daithi O’Muirneachain

Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Politicians’ cheap shots at the GAA

Dear Editor, As a long-retired dub officer and player, in my declining years, I understand and support GAA GO. Msgr O’Brien clearly explained the limitations to showing all inter-county games (hurling and football) on RTÉ and he understands the merits of GAA GO to followers living abroad. My son, living in Singapore for many years, falls into that category.

The costs of fielding inter-county games in both codes at all levels are increasing year after year. Add in the expense of preparing/coaching of many under-age groups (as development squads), while allowing for major voluntary/parental inputs.

I am able to see Cork games on GAA GO in the local GAA club. If that option is not available to senior citizens, I feel they should be able to draw on a family member, friend or neighbour to get access to GAA GO.

Full marks to GAA president Jarlath Burns for standing up to politicians for their cheap shots at the GAA, as diversion from their own problems.

Yours etc.,

Phil Duggan

Bishopstown. Co. Cork