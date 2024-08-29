A day of wonder ‘to hope and act with creation’

Bishop Martin Hayes

Each year, from September 1 to October 4, starting with World Day of Prayer for Creation the first day of September, the ecumenical family celebrates the ‘Season of Creation’. This is an annual opportunity to pause and reflect on how we care for the gift of creation. It is a special Church season that speaks to people of all ages, and one that we should cherish for the benefit of future generations.

Calendar

So how did the Season of Creation come about as a specific calendar period? As creation has a special significance for Christianity, Pope Francis established the Season of Creation in 2015 as an official, annual, celebration to be marked from September 1 – now designated as the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation – and this season runs until October 4, the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology and the environment. 2015 was also the year Pope Francis published his global bestselling encyclical letter Laudato Si’, On Care for our Common Home. The season celebrates the joy of creation and encourages local and national awareness-raising initiatives to protect the natural environment. Each year bespoke resources are prepared by the Laudato Si’ Working Group, a group of interested people supported by the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, and these are designed to inform and support creation initiatives in dioceses, parishes and families at home.

We can all take comfort in that our Scriptures begin with scenes of creation. From nothingness, the Creator God brought forth light itself. The substance of our Earth, its lands and waters, are filled with creatures whose hearts begin beating at the Creator’s touch. All we can see and hear flows from these first moments of existence. From the chirping of birds to the sigh of wind in the trees, creation sings in harmony with the Creator.

As the Psalmist reminds us, “the Earth is the Lord’s, and all its fullness” (Ps 24). We, the people who were made in God’s image, have been charged with stewardship of this great gift. Our Creator instructed humanity to “keep” the garden (Gen 2:15).

Unfortunately, the signs of the times make clear that the global community has not lived up to this duty.

Changing

We humans are changing the climate. Within the next 35 years, temperatures in Ireland are expected to rise by 10 to 1.60 over the pre-industrial average. That may not sound like a lot. However, for the entirety of human civilization, the temperature has swung by only about 0.5 degrees up or down. Warmer temperatures mean that Ireland is likely to see rainfall decrease whilst heatwaves ramp up. Everyone from farmers to schoolchildren will suffer the consequences.

At the same time, life is being extinguished. Scientists count 1,911 species that have gone extinct since tallies began in the 16th century. Given that science has barely made a dent in mapping the overall extent of life on Earth, this number greatly underestimates our loss. Approximately one million species now stand on the brink of extinction.

How can we, as individuals and as a community, respond? The Church can lead the way.

As the bishops’ message for this season states, ‘to hope in a biblical context does not mean to stand still and quiet, but rather actively striving for new life amidst the struggles’”

The bishops of Ireland have recognised our duty to care for creation. Whether divesting from the fossil fuels that are driving climate change to returning 30% of Church grounds to nature, the Church across the island of Ireland is committed to acting on our faith.

Committed

Bishops have also committed to celebrating the Season of Creation. To support everyone, the Bishops’ Conference has provided user-friendly resources, including a guide to Sunday liturgies, prayers and activities for families and children’s groups, and a blessing of the animals for the Feast of Saint Francis. These resources are now available on catholicbishops.ie. All across the island, from Kerry to Meath to Kilmore to Derry, parishes and dioceses are celebrating the season, each in their own unique way.

The theme proposed for this year’s Season of Creation is ‘to hope and act with creation’. As the bishops’ message for this season states, “to hope in a biblical context does not mean to stand still and quiet, but rather actively striving for new life amidst the struggles”.

We are the custodians of our fragile environment on behalf of our children and their children. So let’s hope and act with creation. The important thing is to begin, and don’t be afraid to partner with your family, friends and parishioners.