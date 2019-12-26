2019 Review of the Year

January

Church in Chains, a charity dedicated to action in support of persecuted Christians worldwide, called for the Irish Government to take more “concrete steps” toward action against this persecution. The Foreign Office estimated that around 215 million Christians saw discrimination and violence in 2018 because of their faith.

Missionaries across Ireland predicted the numbers of religious people facing persecution for spreading the Faith would increase. Fr Fachtna O’Driscoll stated that “the majority of cases are because we are […] leaders of the Christian community.” Fr John Guiney SJ, Director of the Irish Jesuit Mission office, emphasised that Christians are called to stand for the Faith.

Knock Shrine reported an increase in pilgrims over the past year, supported by the historic visit of Pope Francis. Fr Richard Gibbons said he was hopeful growth will continue, and that the shrine would soon be introducing “a host of different programs”.

As politicians met for a historic joint sitting to mark the centenary of the first Dáil, UCC historian and historical consultant to the Oireachtas Gabriel Doherty insisted the influence of Catholic Social Teaching on the foundations of independent Ireland should not be forgotten. Mr Doherty attributed this avoidance to a general backlash against the Church.

Irish missionaries condemned the actions of an Islamist terrorist group’s attack on a cathedral in the Philippines that killed 20 and injured over 100. There has been a long history of violence in the region.

February

Irish missionaries in Venezuela said they see fresh hope in the large peaceful protests against the administration of President Nicolás Maduro. Fr Vincent Screene told The Irish Catholic that those who had long been suspicious of Chavez and Maduro “have come down from the hills and are supporting the opposition leader.”

Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins avoided questions about whether he had raised the issues of Christian persecution in Iran when meeting with the country’s ambassador. Iran ranked as one of the most ‘severe’ countries for religious persecution. National Director at Aid to the Church in Need, Michael Kinsella said that religious freedom is undermined in the country, leading to rampant persecution and discrimination.

Ahead of the summit on abuse at the Vatican, Archbishop Eamon Martin pushed against the idea that the abuse scandals could be attributed to priests who are gay, pointing out that the “danger is that the issue – the horrendous chapter of abuse in the Church – becomes some sort of ecclesiastical political football, which is batted about between different wings within the Church.”

Rising funeral costs forced some families to choose between burying relatives close to home or saving money. More and more people relied on government handouts to cover funeral costs, with more than €8 million in grants given last year alone.

March

Prominent Northern Catholics voiced their concerns that a ‘no deal’ Brexit would end in disaster and that uncertainty surrounding Britain’s departure from the EU had renewed and increased pressure to push for a united Ireland. Many prominent Catholics in the North voiced their own thoughts in response to a letter from former Unionist leader David Trimble, who claimed fears in the North were “groundless”.

Wicklow-born Sr Orla Treacy received the International Women of Courage Award for her work in South Sudan, saying it was “heartening” to bring recognition to missionary efforts.

A landmark meeting between the President of the Mormon Church and Pope Francis overcame the historical differences between the two churches.

Plans to move priestly training from a traditional seminary environment to parishes were discussed by a committee as a part of a new programme for the formation of priests in Ireland. “The old seminary model served its purpose, but there’s a definite need to look at other models now,” said Bishop Fintan Monahan of Killaloe.

The Dublin diocese settled on an initiative to divert funds previously set for priestly training to fund “invaluable” lay pastoral parish workers.

A prominent Christian rights charity urged Irish Muslims to advocate “far more loudly” for the rights of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who has been prevented from leaving Pakistan even after blasphemy charges were dropped against her.

April

Local priests warned of “horrendous” confusion for parishioners in the wake of an EU plan that would set a different time-zone on either side of the border.

In his exhortation Christus Vivit, Pope Francis warned the Church to listen to its young people or risk becoming a museum.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone was under fire from various youth care groups for her “blinkered” view on the reality of the plight of young people in State care.

Theologian Dr John Murray said secularised schools would contribute to an “overall pattern” of an anti-Church mentality.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin warned the Society of St Vincent de Paul to not shy away from its Catholic identity, amidst concerns expressed by some that the organization risked drifting from its religious roots.

Fermanagh-based Fr Joe McVeigh said that the North’s Catholics would not be giving up their Irish identity after Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was accused of ignoring Christian persecution after his relative silence in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, which killed 320 people.

Bishops warned that Ireland was in urgent need of young people in vocational roles. “No young person will want to consider a vocation to priesthood […] unless they see priests or sisters or married couples who are living happy lives in the Lord,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin.

May

Figures from various congregations raised concerns regarding financial stability of maintaining ministries. Fr Martin Kelly said, “what we’re living off is shares and bank loans,” emblematic of excess cost patterns within orders throughout Ireland.

The Presentation Sisters kickstarted donation of Cork City land valued at €1.5 million to charity for the promotion social and environmental justice.

Bishop Kevin Doran encouraged parishioners to hold canvassing politicians accountable for their stances.

The tragedies of L’Arche founder Jean Vanier’s death and fire at Notre Dame Cathedral inspired a societal revival in recognition of the importance of God, faith, and the commonality of all humanity.

Pope Francis officially allowed for priests to lead pilgrimages to Medjugorje, with hopes to encourage Irish clergy and bishops to visit.

The Pope’s apostolic letter of safeguarding those vulnerable to abuse was met with mixed reaction.

Cuan Mhuire’s Sr Corsilio condemned cannabis legalisation for reason that “cannabis is the most dangerous drug of all”. The Department of Health denied plans of legalisation, meanwhile media reports were inundated with affirming rumors.

Facebook faced backlash after mistakenly censoring a foetus in the womb as “graphic content”.

Bishops confirmed plans to discuss Taioseach’s “new covenant” between faith groups and secular society at July 4 plenary discussions.

Local elections in Navan, Cavan, and Wexford resulted in three new councilors of the Aontú appointed, giving the pro-life party solid foundation for next general election.

June

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin denounced “show funerals” of criminals directly involved in the “traffic of evil.” Such statement led to pastoral conflict surrounding consideration of the issue; Fr. Joe McDonald stressed the responsibility of priests to defend the sacredness of funeral mass, while Fr. Hugh Kavanagh described funerals being for grieving families, not venerating a gang leader.

Archdiocese of Dublin awaited approval from the Vatican to finalise the sale of Drumcondra land at Holy Cross seminary to the GAA.

Jesuit schools expressed commitment to use €55 million sale of Milltown Park campus to help poor children, support bursary programmes promoting diversity within secondary schools, and ensure the “survival” of the Jesuit mission.

The future of Ireland’s smallest dioceses came under increased threat upon Vatican policy of withholding bishop appointment to vacant dioceses. Three dioceses were projected to not receive bishops, and may eventually be amalgamated. Archbishop Eamon Martin expressed malcontent with prospect of Irish diocesan reconfiguration being performed in Rome.

Eco-theologians criticised the Government’s Climate Action Plan for its failure to propose concrete practicalities, incentives, and infrastructural changes.

Priests and theologians were disconcerted with polls indicating only 74% of Irish trust medical vaccines. Fr Allan O’Sullivan emphasised the moral obligation of parents to vaccinate their children.

The Irish Catholic won international prize for “Best special supplement – one-time special issue” at the Catholic Press Awards, as well as placing in five other categories.

July

Diocese of Cork and Ross reported a shortage of priests; Bishop Fintan Gavin emphasised that clergy and families have a duty to promote priesthood as “credible choice” for young men.

Former Dublin seminarian falsely reported of being expelled from the Irish College in Rome for sexual liaison with another seminarian, finally received apology from the Irish Times, Examiner, and Evening Echo for their untrue articles.

Archbishop Eamon Martin revealed Ireland could be set to have 42 martyrs recognised by the Church in the near future.

Church environmental lobbyists condemned the Government’s blocking of the Climate Emergency Bill.

Pope Francis gave relics of St. Peter to the Orthodox Church.

Westminster voted to impose abortion and legalise same-sex marriage through the Northern Ireland Executive formation Bill if Stormont did not reconvene by October 21; Derry Bishop Donal McKeown called this an “inherently bad idea.”

While July 12 celebrations in Northern Ireland typically provoke fear and violence, priest said this year was “quietest yet”.

Armagh’s Auxiliary Bishop Dr Michael Router said female laity should be given authority to participate in the decision-making process of the Church, as majority of worshippers, volunteers, and ministers in parishes are women.

Trócaire worker commended the charity and the Church in their response to the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

August

Parishes take the “green” initiative to move away from fossil fuel heating systems to renewable energy sources.

Croagh Patrick priest appealed to Catholics to push for mountain’s preservation as a pilgrimage site.

After discovering swastikas painted on the oratory and Holy Cross at Scrouthea Hill, Fr Michael Toomey of Tipperary warned of more attacks on Catholic churches.

Psychiatric study led by Trinity College’s Professor Patricia Casey discovered that regular church attendance leads to better mental health.

Religious congregations named in the Ryan Report were found to have only contributed €356m – under half of what they volunteered to pay to the State’s cost of compensating former residents of institutions.

Pope’s adviser on evangelisation said shrines such as Knock and Lough Derg could lead to a rebirth of the Church in Ireland.

Professor Eamonn Conway of Mary Immaculate College warned that emphasis on market forces is endangering theology’s place in Irish higher education.

Fr Ragheed Ganni, former student of the Irish College who was murdered by Islamist militant in Iraq in 2007, was set to be presented at the Vatican’s Congregation of the Causes of the Saints as one of the first formally-recognised martyrs of modern Iraq.

Devotees of Little Nellie of Holy God were refused access to Cork grave by newly hired security.

September

Fr Danny Murphy of the National Centre for Liturgy and Fr Tom Whelan of the Church’s Council for Liturgy expressed disdain for disposable missalettes, stating they distance congregations and limit priests in their choices for Sunday Mass.

Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam formally acknowledged for the first time a healing at Knock, calling the 1989 incident medically inexplicable.

Over 20,000 people from all religious backgrounds silently protested outside Stormont Parliament Buildings in opposition to Westminster’s intent to impose abortion after October 21; additionally, crowds marched in protest in the streets of Belfast.

Distributors “freezed out” promoters of UnPlanned, making it difficult for filmgoers to view the pro-life film locally.

Fr Michael Connelly, parish priest of Oughterard, called for calm among the Galway community protesting the potential opening of a direct provisional centre; protests began a week prior after concerns arose surrounding the conversion of a hotel outside of town.

Seamus Mulconry, head of the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association declared that free primary school education has largely become a myth in modern Ireland.

Bishop Alan McGuckian of Raphoe said housing is a constitutional right as fundamental as one’s right to life or education in response to Dublin’s worsening housing crisis.

Trócaire questioned Taioseach’s Leo Varadkar for his contradictory approach to tackling climate change with opening a renovated Mayo runaway one day after the global climate strikes.

October

Priests in border parishes said that anxiety was growing in wake of an October Brexit deadline, as the British government appeared to have no credible plan to stop border chaos Urney & Castelfin and Fermanagh priest expressed concerns over the fear, anger, and damage to infrastructure a hard border would present.

Archbishop Eamonn Martin pleaded political representatives in the North to return to Stormont to prevent abortion legalisation.

Cardinal John Henry Newman was canonised on October 13. The Irish Government belatedly announced that it would send the Minister of Education to Rome for the canonisation following pressure from The Irish Catholic and lobbying diplomats and political circles calling for representation to be sent.

The Archbishop of Cashel and Emily said missionaries coming to Ireland is an increasing reality for the Church and called for Irish parishioners to welcome and support them in the same manner of foreign reception received by Irish priests.

The Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest purchased a former Presbyterian church in Belfast with financial support from an anonymous donor.

Archbishop Eamon Martin disclosed radical plans proposing Maynooth seminary leaving the college’s neogothic buildings in favour of a new purpose-built home on campus; he indicated the proposal as part of a larger plan seeking to transform the future of seminary formation and empower Ireland’s laity.

St Newman scholars critcised Taioseach Leo Varadkar for improperly representing the saint’s position on the human conscience.

November

Former President Mary McAleese misrepresented Pope John Paul II by giving the mistaken impression that he was a misogynist who justified rape in his consideration of female sexuality in Love and Responsibility; the quote McAleese cited was the Pope quoting a reductionist vision of human sexuality.

Bishop Dermot Farrell of Ossory criticised the idea of ordaining married men as a way to boost clerical numbers, saying that the vocations crisis and parishes facing service cuts is really a faith issue.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath likened the move to produce hate crime legislation to new “secular blasphemy laws” which threaten freedom of speech.

The Irish Catholic unpacked Mary McAleese’s misinterpretation of Pope John Paul II’s view on human sexuality after she denied having done so.

The Vatican was urged to step in to block plans by the Religious Sisters of Charity to facilitate the building of a new National Maternity Hospital where the government said abortions would take place.

Aid to the Church in Need Ireland honoured The Week of Witness, where Christians supported martyrs persecuted for their Faith.

Experts found an increase of 2.1% from 2016 statistics reporting the percent of Irish people who pray every day, a hopeful statistic for the future of the Church.

The body set up by the State to investigate claims of abuse in religious-run institutions admitted their report dramatically overestimated the number of children in the homes.

December

Dublin priests projected that preparing children for Communion and Confirmation will no longer mainly be conducted by Catholic schools, instead to be a parish-led programme; this would allow for children and parents to not be so isolated from one another in the preparation process, and for making the sacraments a more conscious choice rather than just following the norm and other students in the same year, said Fr John Gilligan.

The Bishop of Ferns asserted that understanding, conversation and generosity would combat fear and racist ideologies instigated by politicians regarding refugees.

London’s Rev. Chris Lee went viral for his 60-second sermons, with over 100,000 Instagram followers and eight million views per video on YouTube.

The Pope’s representative in Ireland, Papal Nuncio Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo confirmed that the process to streamline and merge Ireland’s dioceses had already begun, despite opposition from some quarters;the amalgamation of Ireland’s diocese was seen as desirable by many because it could streamline bureaucracy, reduce red tape and make the Church more fit for mission in an increasingly secularised Ireland, although the idea was deeply opposed by some senior bishops.

Fr Ray Kelly, well-known singing priest and Britain’s Got Talent contestant, made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars; he hoped his appearance would delight his parishioners and show people that priests are ordinary, approachable people.

Doras called for Mount Trenchard Direct Provision Centre in Limerick to close immediately due to unsuitable living conditions.