Administrator appointed for Ardagh and Clonmacnois diocese

A new diocesan administrator, Fr Tom Healy, has been appointed for the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois following Archbishop Francis Duffy’s installation as the new Archbishop of Tuam.

Fr Healy PP of Edgeworthstown in Co. Longford will administer the day-to-day affairs of Ardagh and Clonmacnois until a new bishop is appointed. He will continue in his role as parish priest of Edgeworthstown.

Following his appointment, Fr Healy said: “I thank the College of Consultors for entrusting me with this role. I will endeavour to carry it out to the best of my ability.

“I would like to acknowledge the generous stewardship of Archbishop Francis Duffy over the past eight years. I wish him God’s blessings in his new ministry in the Archdiocese of Tuam. I ask for your kind support and prayers in the time ahead,” he added.

Father Tom Healy attended Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth and was ordained for the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois on June 8, 1986.

His previous appointments in the diocese have been:

Curate, Pullough, Co. Offaly, 1986 – 1988.

Curate, St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, 1988 – 2005.

Administrator, St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, 2005 – 2017, during which time he worked along with a number of parish teams on the restoration and reopening of St Mel’s Cathedral in the aftermath of the Christmas Day fire of 2009.

Parish Priest, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, 2017 to present.

Diocesan Secretary / Diocesan Financial Administrator, 2017 to present.