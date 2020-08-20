The Celtic Spirit: Hospitality and Heroes

The Irish Spirit – Issue No. 12

Grace Clunie

God bless the poor,

God bless the sick,

God bless our human race.

God bless our food,

God bless our drink,

All homes, O God, embrace

– Van De Weyer

The offering and receiving of hospitality was one of the centrally important aspects of Celtic community. Feasting and hospitality marked many aspects of daily life – for example, welcoming visitors, honouring heroes and celebrating festivals.

Repeatedly, in the old mythologies, when hospitality is not respected, bad things happen. To refuse hospitality, in whatever circumstances, was worse by far than the strongest geis. Cúchulainn was compelled to accept their hospitality.

Underlying all of this was a mindset of welcome and genuine hospitality as a mark of respect for a person. It was a way of honouring a person and it has remained part of the identity and psyche of the Irish until this day. Ancient classical sources, describing the Celtic and Gaulish peoples, also make much of this aspect – the hospitality of the Celtic Spirit and their love of feasting. For example, Strabo (c. 64 bc–ad 21) wrote of the Celtic peoples:

Their houses are large and circular, built of planks and wickerwork, the roof being a dome of heavy thatch. They have such enormous flocks of sheep and herds of swine that they afford a plenteous supply of Sagi and of salt meat, not only to Rome but to most parts of Italy (Ó Duinn, 2000, p. 28).

The practice of hospitality was also an integral part of Celtic Christianity. It was rooted in a scripture from the Letter to the Hebrews: Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some have entertained angels unawares. This was a reference to the Old Testament story of Abraham and Sarah’s encounter with three angels, to whom they extended the usual gracious hospitality for strangers, and then later discovered that they were messengers of God.

Hospitality was also a centrally important part of the ministry of Jesus himself. Much of his ministry and parable stories centred on hospitality as a symbol of the love and acceptance of God. For example, in the story of the rich man and Lazarus, the rich man’s sin is his failure to acknowledge and offer hospitality to the one who sat at his gate in terrible need. After death Lazarus is welcomed into the heavenly realm but the rich man is turned away. Another example is the meeting between Jesus and the despised tax collector, Zacchaeus. Being small of stature, Zacchaeus hides in the branches of a sycamore tree to get a glimpse of Jesus as he passes by in the crowd below. But Jesus stops right under the tree, gazes directly into the eyes of Zacchaeus and says: ‘Zacchaeus, hurry and come down; for I must stay at your house today’. It is a miracle of hospitality.

So, in this great tradition – both of hospitality at the heart of Celtic society and at the heart of Christian devotion – the Celtic monastic settlements were places of refuge and hospitality for the poor and the needy. They had an open door to welcome strangers. They fed the poor – it is said that St Columba’s monastery in Derry fed up to a thousand people every day. They offered refuge to fugitives from justice, giving them some months of respite to prepare their case against their accuser. This also allowed a ‘cooling period’, hopefully enabling a more measured and just outcome. They also offered medical help to the ill – for in those ancient times finding help in times of sickness and pain was not as easy. To this day at Glendalough, in the mountains of County Wicklow, visitors can still see the ruins of this Celtic monastic way of living and the old infirmaries where the sick were treated. It was their way of identifying with the words of Christ: ‘Whatever you do, to the least of these your brothers and sisters, you do to me’. In other words, hospitality is about recognising the sacredness in the other – no matter how humble they may be – because in Christ’s perspective, the more humble the person, the more they need welcome and kindness.

At the heart of this practice of hospitality within Celtic Christianity was an understanding that within each person resides the sacred soul. Rooted in the opening chapter of Genesis where God says, ‘Let us make humankind in our image’, both male and female are made in the Divine image and to offer hospitality is to recognise the sacredness of another.

A contemporary writer in the Celtic tradition, John Philip Newell, puts it like this: At the beginning of the Hebrew Scriptures, the book of Genesis describes humanity as made in the ‘image’ and ‘likeness’ of God… Everything else that is said about us in the scriptures needs to be read in the light of this starting point. The image of God is at the core of our being.

In the history of the world there have been many occasions when attempts have been made to ‘remove the golden thread’ – from an individual or from a race of people. For example, the treatment by the Nazi regime of the Jewish people, gypsy people and those of a homosexual orientation in the years of the Second World War in Europe. By reducing these peoples to ‘inhuman’ status they gave themselves carte blanche to do whatever they liked to them. In our day it continues in holocausts and injustices – especially to those vulnerable peoples who have no voice of influence and are therefore silenced and exploited.

In contrast, this practice of hospitality, a treasure of sacred wisdom from ancient Celtic peoples and from the life of Jesus and the practices of Celtic monasticism, speaks of a different way that seeks the sacred – the golden thread – in the other.

In a world that is increasingly multicultural in its identity, hospitality speaks to us of the welcome and the open heart. An acceptance of others for who they are, rather than prejudging people based on labels of gender, race, religion, sexual orienta­tion and all the other labels we attach to people nowadays. Hospitality is a way of living and relating to others which understands that beneath all the labels is the common humanity that we all share – the sacred soul.

Hospitality as a way of living is beautifully represented by Mother Theresa of Calcutta who, when asked how she sustained her compassion for her work among the poor of Calcutta, is quoted as saying: ‘I see Jesus in every person. I say: This is sick Jesus I must feed him. This is poor Jesus, I must help him’. In the same way, hospitality, in the Celtic Spirit, is the practice of an open and non-judgmental heart in our encounters with others. It is about treating others as if they were Christ himself.

Nevertheless, it must also be said that it takes courage to have an open heart. Because, no doubt, sooner or later someone will abuse your hospitality and when that happens it takes courage not to shut down your open heart. Indeed hospitality is also a journey of risk and courage that requires a foundation of compassion and wisdom; and this is a further step in exploring the concept of hospitality within the ethos of the Celtic Spirit: hospitality as a courageous journey.

There is a lovely expression of hospitality to the self in Celtic spirituality that speaks of coming home to the hearth of your own soul. To be rooted in this deep homecoming of self-acceptance, love and embrace, is the ultimate homecoming.

For many people, though, this journey of hospitality to the self takes a lifetime for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes there can be many obstacles which stand in the way of that ultimate homecoming of personal love and self-acceptance. Such obstacles may be connected with childhood years, the family, schools, churches or other social institutions; influences and experiences that may have instilled self-dissatisfaction, even self-repulsion.

The journey to the homecoming of personal hospitality may also be inhibited by adolescent experiences or career choices made and lives lived to please others instead of following the call of our own gifts and talents. So for most of us, to come home to the hearth of our own souls requires a lifetime’s journey of self-discovery, eventually leading to self-acceptance and self-embrace – coming home to the hearth of your own soul. This is a journey that often requires great courage because it may require letting go of ideas, people or experiences that no longer serve us in any positive and health-giving way.

It could be said that the word ‘hero’ may seem a bit remote to many people. Like the word ‘saint’, it’s hard to see ourselves as either a saint or a hero. Yet in the way of Celtic storytelling, each person is the hero or heroine of their own life story.

The Bible is also full of such heroic journeys. Abraham and Sarah, who ‘went out not knowing where they were going’; Jonah, who tried to ignore the Call – and ended up in a perilous place; Mary, mother of Jesus, who heard the call and accepted it in humility, though not knowing where it would lead. It is this ‘unknown’ aspect of the heroic journey that requires courage to take the first step out of the familiar place. The heroic journey is about having the courage to listen to your heart and to follow its call.

To the Celtic Christians, Christ was the ultimate hero, the one who left God’s realm to follow the sacred call. With his disciples, he went through a time of testing in his confrontation with the religious authorities of his day. He suffered alone the supreme ordeal – crucifixion – and achieved the treasure – returning from the dead. Through this heroic journey Christ achieved the treasure of salvation for the whole earth.

In terms of the Celtic Spirit, the heroic journey speaks to us more personally and profoundly of the ultimate journey to find our own particular destiny and to come home to ourselves. In this sense the heroic cycle has the potential to be a source of inspiration and insight for all of us because it’s at the heart of everyone’s life. All of us encounter challenges, difficulties and times of trouble as we go through life. Our supreme ordeal may be physical or mental illness, divorce, bereavement, rejection, abuse or a multitude of other difficult life experiences. Yet these suffering experiences are the dark caves that offer us real treasure – the treasure of compassion, wisdom and understanding. As Henri Nouwen states, true healers are wounded healers – and the hero of the heroic journey carries his wounds.

People say that what we’re all seeking is a meaning for life. I don’t think that’s what we’re really seeking. I think that what we’re seeking is an experience of being alive, so that our life experiences on the purely physical plane will have resonances with our own innermost being and reality, so that we actually feel the rapture of being alive.

The fire of the soul and the rapture of being alive is the music of the Celtic Spirit – the music that calls to us from the otherworld of our authentic souls:

Years later, when Oisin was an old, old man,

And when all the other Fianna were dead,

He was asked by St Patrick

What was the music that Finn and the Fianna loved best to hear.

Remembering those days

And the sunburnt companions who were long gone,

He told the holy man

That the best music was

The music of what happened.

The Celtic Spirit & Literature by Grace Clunie & Tess Maginess is available from Columba Books.