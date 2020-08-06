Life after retirement

The Irish Spirit – Issue No. 10

Exclusive Excerpt from Reaches of the Mind by Niall Weldon

I think it is fair to say that most people give retirement little thought until they are within a short period of time prior to it happening. This is understandable and there are various reasons for it being put on the long finger. I happen to be one of those who went through my working years with the minimum of time or thought expended on planning how best to cope with the change. On the rare occasions when the thought came to mind, I promptly put it aside for consideration sometime in the future. It was not until the upcoming event was a year or maybe less away that I started pondering over how I would handle the adjustment to what I then reckoned would be a substantive change in my lifestyle as well as in the manner of doing things. However, that change came somewhat later than today’s generally accepted norm. I had reached the ripe old age of eighty when it happened. Thankfully I was fortunate enough to have reached that age with the faculties essential for doing what I had planned in a leisurely frame of mind reasonably intact.

In a short-lived preparation process, my first thoughts were to remain as active as possible in both mind and body. Boredom was at the top of my feelings-to-avoid list as it would be anathema to me to sit under a tree of idleness, whatever the circumstances. At the same time my body was telling me that I should live life at a much slower pace and, looking ahead, that I should try to avoid getting involved in whatever time-consuming or complex issues were likely to arise. There would be a lower income, of course, and this would have to be factored into the scheme of things.

There would also be a reduction in the round of social engagements, and house/family commitments would inevitably consume some of the spare time available. No diary would be kept of things to be done as I wanted to avoid time constraints as much as possible. In short, I just wanted to be left free to do things whenever I felt like doing things. It was a question of figuring out what to do that would keep pressure and anxiety at a minimum, somehow.

My passion for poetry would unlikely diminish, nor would I want it to, and I will keep on adding to my anthology of ‘nonsense verse’ in the hope that one day I might be able to craft a poem fit for inclusion in the noble art. Pottering around the garden and playing at, rather than playing, the occasional game of golf will remain high on my to-do list.

Strangely, perhaps, my decision to retire came easily to me even though I would be moving into a brand new lifestyle, an unknown environment, as well as into a mad, mad, ever-changing world. After a short time in my chosen new style of living, I realised that I was somewhat wide of the mark in my thinking process on what it would be like. Chores such as posting a letter, or collecting the daily newspaper, or putting out the waste bins, which were not even thought about in my working days, were now onerous tasks consuming leisure time and there was no escape from them. Numerous other chores were lined up for regular daily attention which had not occurred to me. At that stage, compromise came into play. Only time will tell if a fair and lasting solution has been reached. Come to think of it, there can’t be much of that left to be endured should my plans fail to be realised!

As we all know, life is peppered with surprises, big and small, and life after retirement is no exception. Like most other people, I have had my share of them and while some were heart-warming, uplifting, pleasant and entertaining, others comprised a mixture of sadness, disappointment, delusion and worry. Never in my wildest dreams, however, would I have envisaged writing a book in my retirement years; but it happened, and i have already alluded to it elsewhere in my writings. It came as a major surprise to me and I still find it difficult to understand for a variety of reasons. It had to do with the history of Aer Lingus and irish aviation and was entitled Pioneers in Flight. Even more surprisingly, it has been followed by three further publications: Sand in My Shoes, Lengthening Shadows and this, Reaches Of The Mind.

This brought about a gargantuan change to the lifestyle I had set for myself during my retirement days. I am happy to say, however, that while I had to forego a number of the things I had planned to do, I doubt if it has lessened in any way the pleasure and enjoyment I had longed for prior to my attempts at becoming an author.

Some general comments may be worthy of note for those cogitating on the subject matter. For many, perhaps the sudden adjustment to a new daily routine after a lifetime at work can prove difficult. As retirees lose contact with the workplace and work colleagues they may struggle to find new outlets for their energy and interests. for some, retirement provides a welcome opportunity to engage with society in a different way by involvement in voluntary or social activities; while for others, the increased leisure time is a chance to engage in further education, to develop new skills and hobbies, or to travel. Those who wish to remain economically active can, of course, choose to do so.

People are retiring earlier these days when compared with the situation during my early working years and, because they are much healthier, they are living longer. Life expectancy is now double what it was in the nineteenth century. The first Government Pension scheme was introduced in Germany in 1889 and the retirement age was set at sixty-five years when life expectancy at birth was forty-five. Today, retirement years account for a much larger span of the average human lifespan. It is now generally felt that society has given too little thought to the implications – financial and otherwise – that a rapidly ageing population presents. The benefits and costs of a greying world – both for the individual and the state – are not, it seems, fully appreciated. In 1960, just over a tenth of the population of the developed world was over sixty; by 2050 this is projected to reach one third. With the trend of increased life expectancy set to continue, the implications of soaring pension costs for the public finances are clear, not only in Ireland, but elsewhere as well. With an ageing population, the ratio of workers to retirees also changes, with the result that fewer people are in the workforce to support an increased number in retirement.

It seems to me that for those who have retired and for those who will do so in the years ahead, the outlook is not encouraging, to say the least. Provision for pensions is going to become more expensive, pension benefits are likely to be reduced, and people will have to work longer and retire later. The age of retirement in Ireland has been raised to sixty-six and will reach sixty-eight in 2028. It is clear that people will have to save more for their retirement. An ongoing worry for many who have retired concerns the financial sustainability of pension provision, both public and private. the state pension has not been increased for a number of years, while most private sector pension funds are in significant deficit and unable to meet the pension promises they have made to members.

In my schoolgoing days I can recall reading the renowned English writer Charles Lamb’s (1775–1834) memorable essays. One of his essays was called ‘the superannuated Man’ and it gave me immense pleasure at the time. In it he contrasts his thirty-six years of service as a clerk in the East India Company in Mincing lane in London, which he found depressing in the extreme, with the sublime years he had when he retired on a pension – a rare enough reward for lengthy and valuable service around two hundred years ago. When writing this piece on life after retirement, my mind drifted back to Lamb’s essay, which I reread. I am setting out below two short extracts from the essay – the first dealing with his boredom and gloomy days at work during his thirty-six years of service pen-pushing in a counting house in London, and the second describing his freedom and elation when he had retired on pension.

First extract:

Independently of the rigours of attendance, I have ever been haunted with a sense (perhaps of mere caprice) of incapacity for business. This, during my latter years, had increased to such a degree that it was visible in the lines of my countenance. My health and my good spirits flagged. I had perpetually a dread of some crisis to which i should be found unequal. Besides my daylight servitude, I served over again all night in my sleep, and would awake with terrors of imaginary false entries, errors in my accounts, and the like. I was fifty years of age and no prospect of emancipation presented itself. I had grown to my desk, as it were, and the wood had entered into my soul.

Second extract:

I have time for everything. I can visit a sick friend. I can interrupt the man of much occupation when he is busiest. I can insult over him with an invitation to take a day’s pleasure with me to Windsor this fine May morning. it is lucretian pleasure to behold the poor drudges whom I have left behind in the world, carking and caring, like horses in a mill drudging on in the same eternal round – and what is it all for? A man can never have too much time to himself, nor too little to do. Had I a little son, I would christen him nothing to-do; he should do nothing. Man, I verily believe, is out of his element as long as he is operative. I am altogether for the life contemplative. Will no kindly earth quake come and swallow up those accursed cotton mills? take me that lumber of a desk there and bowl it down.

Having read the essay years later, a well-known editor, whose name escapes me at the moment, once remarked that ‘it is the perfect antidote to a bad day at the office’. I imagine few would disagree with that sentiment.

My ninety-fourth birthday is just around the corner, so to speak. On the assumption that I make it, every day alive after that I will treasure as a golden bonus day. The things that bothered me most during my near ‘ninety years A-Growing’ seem to be fast fading away, while the happy times keep on coming back to give renewed pleasurable hours. What’s left to enjoy after that can be of little consequence.

Reaches of the Mind by Niall Weldon is available from Columba Books.