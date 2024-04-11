Irish dancer Flatley requested to pray Rosary with ex-wife in her final hours

Renowned Irish dancer Michael Flatley has revealed how he personally requested to see his ex-wife Lisa Murphy in hospital to be able to pray by her side and open up to her in her final hours.

Recalling the poignant encounter, he said he that he spent time on his own with Ms Murphy reciting the Rosary by her side. “I said the Rosary, a little bit of it,” he said.

“I didn’t get through all of it when her parents arrived. But I was able to tell her some truths to take into the next world. And I am so happy I did. She opened her eyes just enough for me to know. It meant the world to me”.

Mr Flatley was among the many mourners who attended her funeral along with his wife Niamh O’Brien at St John the Evangelist church in Ballinteer, south Dublin.

It is not the first occasion Mr Flatley has spoken openly about his strong Faith. Two years ago while a guest on the Late Late Show he made an appeal to Ireland’s youth, reminding them that God wants their dreams to be successful.

“Work hard, stand up, throw your best shot… God wouldn’t give you a dream or desire to do something if he wasn’t going to give you the opportunity to achieve success,” he said.