Exclusive Excerpt: Tired of All the Bad News by Fr Bryan Shortall

Tired of all the Bad News

Fr Bryan Shortall (Columba Books, € 12.99)

RANDOMERS

I overheard two people the other day and one of them described someone who came up asking for directions as ‘some randomer’. There’s a relatively new word to describe someone as a stranger, or someone we don’t know. And while I’m at it, as they say, there are quite a few new words and expressions used more and more today. For example there’s ‘totes’ and ‘totes amaze’ and ‘totes amazeballs’. ‘Epic’ is another well-worn word. And then there’s the word ‘whatevs’ – whatever that means!

We must therefore all be a ‘randomer’ to someone. I walk around and people pass me by day in and day out and most of them don’t know me from Adam. To the masses I must be just some randomer passing by. Unless you’re a rock star or a Hollywood actor or the pope, could you just be some randomer? ‘Who was he?’ ‘Oh I don’t know, just some randomer.’ It’s a cold expression.

I may be some randomer to many out there and vice versa but the randomer has a mother and a father, is a son or a daughter, and perhaps a brother or a sister. She or he is part of a family and perhaps she or he is loved by someone or loves someone. I am conscious that our human love is not perfect but that someone is perhaps loved dearly by another.

I was a hospital chaplain for three years and day in and day out people I never met before came in to the hospital either as admissions for procedures or serious surgery or for an emergency. One could call them randomers, but to someone they are special. The professionalism of the nursing, medical, surgical, and care staff was heroic in the treatment and care of the patients. No matter who came through the doors, especially in critical incidents, there was always a commitment to give the very best care to the patient.

To Jesus Christ we are no ‘randomer’. Jesus knows the very hairs on our head. The Holy Father, Pope Francis, in his homily during Mass yesterday said that Jesus is primarily a pastor to us. That means He shepherds us and takes care of us. Today in his homily at Mass for the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the pope described God as someone who seeks us out: ‘God is always there in front of us … When we arrive, He’s there. When we look for Him, He has already been looking for us …’

This is the description of a personal God who wants us to be part of his family, who wants to live in our hearts. He is interested in our hopes and dreams and our fears. He loves us, and he loves those we love. And like the lost son and the (prodigal) father, He keeps looking out for us and runs towards us when we begin to return.

‘See, I have carved you in the palm of my hand’ (Isa 49:16).

Set Your Hearts on the Higher Gifts

Love is always patient and kind. Love is never jealous. Love is not boastful or conceited. Love is never rude and never seeks its own advantage. Love does not take offence or store up grievances. Love does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but finds its joy in the truth. It is always ready to make allowances, to trust, to hope and to endure whatever comes. Love never comes to an end. But if there are prophecies, they will be done away with; if tongues, they will fall silent; and if knowledge, it will be done away with. For we know only imperfectly, and we prophesy imperfectly, but once perfection comes, all imperfect things will be done away with.

When I was a child, I used to talk like a child, and see things as a child does, and think like a child, but now that I have become an adult, I have finished with all childish ways. Now we see only reflections in a mirror, mere riddles, but then we shall be seeing face to face. Now I can know only imperfectly; but then I shall know just as fully as I am myself known.

As it is, these remain: faith, hope and love, the three of them; and the greatest of them is love (1 Cor 13).

When St Paul wrote this letter to the Corinthians he was challenging them to reach for the stars, to be ambitious for the higher gifts. He was offering them a set of guiding principles for their love lives.

This love he speaks of is not the same kind of love that does well on February fourteenth. This is not about candlelit dinners, cuddly toys, Valentine’s cards, or boxes of praline chocolates. All these things are good in themselves, but this is not what Paul is writing about. The love he writes to the Corinthians about will not put on any weight and is completely guilt-free if well lived. The kind of love that Paul describes is a recipe for happiness where it matters: on the inside, and this will be radiated to all we encounter.

It is a love that turns away from humiliating the other person, and it does not enjoy other people’s sins. It is opposed to scandal and gossip, preferring to tell the truth instead. St Paul’s view of love warns us against human prophesying, which is always imperfect. Putting our trust in horoscopes or fortune tellers can be troublesome. Instead, by putting our trust in God, we will always know who can take us forward in kindness.

The love that St Paul describes is also given another name: caritas, which means charity. This means charity to all in need, but in its essence it also means a deep love that is selfless, so it sets the bar very high. It is a love for the honours course and it is for the long haul. It is a love that walks the road of life and it is a love that puts the other person first.

Today, couples often choose St Paul’s letter to the Corinthians as the second reading at their church wedding ceremony. I believe that the challenge he lays down to the people of Corinth in the first century after Christ is as relevant to us now in the twenty-first. Set your hearts on the higher gifts.

