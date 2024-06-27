Deep Freud Lewis

God versus Sigmund Freud – is the subject of a new movie, co-produced by Screen Ireland, with the support of the Irish Government (and partly filmed in Ireland), Freud’s Last Session.

It is a supposed conversation between the Belfast-born Christian advocate C.S. Lewis, (Matthew Goode) and the father of psycho-analysis, in September 1939. Freud (Anthony Hopkins) and his family have fled from Vienna to London; and he is dying from cancer of the jaw, facing his final days.

It’s a serious movie which asks big questions, insightful about Sigmund Freud’s disbelief in God, alongside his fascination with religion. His artistic Hampstead home is stuffed with statues of saints and divinities, and he has an especial interest in St Dympna, the patron saint of mental illness (having once had a Catholic Irish nanny).

Anthony Hopkins, aged 86, gives an energetic performance as Freud, arguing with Lewis on matters of life, death, belief and transcendence. Matthew Goode is less persuasive as Lewis, portraying him as a sensitive, thoughtful Oxford don much scarred by the First World War.

But Kingsley Amis, who described Lewis as “the best lecturer that I have ever heard”, called him “bluff” ”breezy” and “loud-mouthed”, “an Ulsterman, an Orangeman”, and even an “intelligent version of Ian Paisley”.

There’s also a back story about Freud’s lesbian daughter, Anna, and her neurotic attachment to her father.

The movie is worth seeing for its content. But it also reminded me to return to C.S. Lewis’s works, especially his brilliant “Screwtape Letters”.