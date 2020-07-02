The Irish Spirit – Issue No. 8

From the book Becoming the Presence of God by Michael Ford

The city of Bruges near the coast of Belgium is renowned for its striking churches, convents and Godshuizen, houses of God hidden away behind walls and grouped around neat courtyard gardens. The ‘Venice of the North’ is also famed for its meandering canals and pathways over them – which is hardly surprising, for Bruges (or Brugge) means ‘bridges’.

One cold January day, I found myself ambling along those winding streets. After legging it around museums and peering in shops laden with bargain carousels, I made a right turn and was soon crossing a large arched bridge and moving into another world of tall bare poplars and white-facaded houses. I had discovered the Beguinage of the Vineyard (Begijnhof Ten Wijngaarde), founded in the thirteenth century during the reign of Margaret of Constantinople.

The Beguines were a movement of lay women contemplatives in northern Europe, whose very presence challenged ecclesiastical and secular forces of medieval society. They aroused suspicion and hatred as well as accusations of heresy because they were deemed to be dangerous free spirits. Some were even burned at the stake, while others took refuge in the cloistered life. But the message of the Beguines was simply to love God, our neighbour and ourselves. They inspire us to have the courage to be ourselves – to share our stories and proclaim the uniqueness of our callings as we follow the way of love.

There was no single style or pattern of Beguine life. In the early days, most of the women were scattered in different parts of a town or city, coming together daily at particular churches or chapels for Mass. In the Low Countries, such as Belgium, Beguines were often granted land on which to build their own communities and were, in a sense, bridges between the lay and religious worlds. They lived peaceful lives and originally earned their living with looms. They did not take vows but followed strict precepts under the direction of a mistress who guarded the independence of the Beguinage. Despite their lack of a common rule or residence, the unregulated nature of the Beguines’ life tended not to meet with clerical approbation and, like many pioneering spirits, they suffered a great deal.

Later, a community of Benedictine sisters was established at the Beguinage in Bruges to continue the tradition of contemplative living. There, at the monastery door, we met a sister, who had entered the order when she was twenty-five. ‘I am eighty this year and then I can go,’ she smiled. A serene and joyful person, she had been educated, I discovered, in the same county as me, and had even been to the cathedral where I had been made a deacon. After speaking about the vocation of ‘spreading holiness’ in the world, which is very much the heart of becoming the divine presence for others, she took us into a private chapel and invited us to pray with her before the Blessed Sacrament: ‘This is a place where you can pray. I find it easy here.’ She was right. It was a moment out of time. But as we sunk into the silence, the nun’s mobile phone started ringing with a cool tune and, much to her amused embarrassment, she had to fish it out from a pocket in her habit to answer the call from a fellow monastic. Spirituality and humanity are never far apart in the contemplative life. Humour bridges them.

I came to realise in Bruges that, if we are to become the presence of God in the world, we have to offer ourselves as bridges. But bridges can be uncomfortable places because people walk over them. They also need forms of support. The secrets of our calling are often much nearer to us than we know.

Months after the visit to Bruges, I was rereading my journals and reminding myself what my spiritual accompanier, a nun in a religious order, had said to me several years ago about my dual place in Anglicanism and Roman Catholicism: ‘Your vocation is both traditions – to be a bridge. When I think of your essence it is free spirit.’ For over thirty years, I had tried to live out of that vision, galvanised by the vision of Brother Roger, who had discovered his identity as a Christian by reconciling within himself the faith of his spiritual origins and the mystery of the Catholic faith. He felt that if believers could make the unity of Christ’s body their ‘passionate concern’, many connecting roads would be built.

Cyprian Consiglio, the Camaldolese monk and musician who has united West and East in his spiritual practice, goes further: in his understanding of contemplation as a call to everyone, he speaks of universal wisdom as being the bridge between different religions. ‘There is such a sense of relief when people who have left Christianity for another contemplative tradition discover not only that Christianity has its own mystical tradition and its own mystical understanding of the Gospel but also that they can integrate into their Christianity the treasure they have found in the other tradition.’ Pointing out that bridges go two ways, he continues: ‘They not only can help us understand someone else’s tradition in a new light; they may also be able to help those from another tradition understand Christianity in a new light as they find in the Christian tradition resonances of their own spiritual theology.’

