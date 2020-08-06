A Garden in the very centre of Christendom

The Irish Spirit – Issue No. 10

Exclusive Excerpt from The Flights of the Earls by Liam Swords

When the Irish left Louvain everybody was convinced that their destination was Rome, that is, except the Earls themselves. Their intention was to reach Milan, a Spanish territory, where they hoped to receive a reply, this time favourable, from the King to the letter they had sent him before they set out. The English ambassador was in no doubt that O’Neill was heading to Rome ‘where he can promise himself no other relief than what may be derived from bulls and benedictions’, and even so he had no intention of making it any easier for them. He wrote in French to the Duke of Lorraine, whose territory the Irish were approaching, that King James expected that the ‘fugitive rebels … against whom the door to Spain was shut’, would be refused entry. He also sent him a French translation of the English king’s proclamation against them.

The Irish party, with an escort of the Archduke’s troops, travelled from Louvain to Wavre on the first day. The next day they went to Namur where they spent the night. They left the coach there as the roads were very bad and they put the women on horseback. From Arlon in present-day Luxembourg, they crossed the frontier from the Netherlands into the Duchy of Lorraine. From there they passed through Longwy, Fillières and Conflans. Then they went through Mars-la-Tour, Pont-à-Mousson and finally to Nancy, the capital of Lorraine. Their journey through Lorraine to Nancy, comprising about 140 kilometres, took four days. The Irish party knew in advance that they would be given free passage through Lorraine. The English ambassador had reported in January that Maguire was absent and thought that he might have gone ahead to Rome, but he was back after a short absence and may well have gone to Lorraine to get assurances from the Duke.

Charles III was then Duke of Lorraine where he had ruled for over sixty years. He wasn’t even three years old when his father died and he succeeded. At sixteen he married a daughter of King Henry II of France, who was herself only eleven years old. On the evening of their arrival in Nancy, the Duke’s steward arrived to invite them to the palace, but they declined, pleading tiredness after their journey. He returned the following morning with fine coaches in which they were brought to the palace where they were warmly welcomed by the Duke. At midday six of them sat down to dinner, O’Neill, O’Donnell and the Baron of Dungannon with the Duke and his two sons, who at that time were aged forty-five and thirty-seven. After dinner they were provided with two bedrooms for a siesta. Later they were accompanied back to their lodgings by the Duke’s chief steward, who proclaimed under severe penalty that no one should accept gold or silver of them as long as they were in the city, but that the Duke would bear all their expenses. The Duke’s sister, the Duchess of Brunswick, afterwards called on Countess Catherine at her inn. King James was so angered by the reception given them that when the Duke died a little over two months later he sent no representative to the funeral, which was commented on by the French ambassador in London.

They left Nancy on Monday, 10 March, and continued through St-Nicolas, to Lunéville on the first day and thereafter, to St-Dié. Then they left Lorraine which Ó Cianáin described as ‘garden in the very centre of Christendom, giving neither obedience nor submission to any king or prince in the world, but ever steadfast, strong and unbending in the faith of God’s church’, and crossed into Alsace which was then within the empire. From there they went through Niederhergheim to Ottomarsheim and then through Bâle in Switzerland which was also occupied by heretics, and there were pictures of Luther and Calvin ‘and many other wicked evil writers’ in a large church in the middle of the city, which was not surprising as the famous portrait painter, Hans Holbein, lived there in the first half of the sixteenth century. He is probably best known for his portrait of HenryVIII.

They continued on to Liestal, a Catholic town. The next day they passed through Olten and Zofingen to Sursee and then to Sempach and Lucerne, surrounded by the Alps, a Catholic town where a nuncio resided. Here they put their horses into boats and rowed through the lake to Flüelen where they arrived at midnight.

The Devil’s Bridge

From that they advanced through the Alps. Now the mountains were laden and filled with snow and ice, and the roads and paths were narrow and rugged. They reached a high bridge called the Devil’s Bridge in a very deep glen. One of O’Neill’s horses, which was carrying some of his money, about one hundred and twenty pounds, fell down the face of the high, frozen, snowy cliff which was in front of the bridge. Great labour was experienced in bringing up the horse alone, but the money decided to remain, blocking the violent, deep, destructive torrent, which flows under the bridge through the middle of the glen.

O’Neill sent some people back next day to try and retrieve the money but without success. The loss of the money was a major setback. It was important not only that O’Neill reached his destination safely but that he did so in style. Europe would not be impressed by a straggling party of tattered beggars. When Dermod McCarthy and myself in 1985 first tried to find the Teufelsbrücke (the Devil’s Bridge) we failed and decided to spend the night in a pensione in the nearest little town.

They passed through the Saint Gotthard Pass to Airolo and then through a valley with a gate called the Gate of Hell, where customs had to be paid under penalty of death, and reached Faido where they spent the night. The next day they went through Bellinzona and Lugano at the head of Lake Lugano where they, with their horses, embarked on boats which took them across the lake to Capolago. The lake separated Switzerland from Italy. Ó Cianáin was very impressed by the Swiss:

It is said of the people of this country that they are the most just, honest, and untreacherous in the world, and the most faithful to their promises. They allow no robbery or murder to be done in their country without punishing it at once. Because of their perfect honour they alone are guards to the Catholic kings and princes of Christendom.

On Sunday, 23 March, they reached Milan, then a dependency of the Spanish crown.

Thus the English ambassador in Venice informed the King of England of their arrival in Milan. He had received this information from the Venetian ambassador in Milan who had managed to plant a secret agent among the Irish. The latter got his information from O’Neill’s chaplain ‘who speaks Spanish admirably’. The chaplain was Robert Chamberlain, from an Old-English family in County Louth, and it was no surprise that he spoke Spanish fluently as he took his doctorate at the University of Salamanca where he later taught theology. In Milan they stayed at the ‘Hosteria of the Three Kings’, so-called after the sarcophagus in the nearby church of Sant’ Eustorgio which once contained the remains of the Magi who visited the Christ-child in Bethlehem.

The Governor of Milan, the Conde de Fuentes, had already received instructions from Philip III to keep them in Milan while he found out their intentions. As early as 1602 the Conde de Fuentes had recommended that the state of Ireland be discussed by the Spanish Council of State where the King’s confessor thought it would be of great importance to send help to ‘the Catholics of Ireland, who, at the risk of their lives, are demonstrating every day the zeal and devotion they have for the Catholic faith and for the service of Your Majesty’. Now in March 1608, a note added to the King’s letter, by the Spanish Council of State, instructed the Conde ‘to treat them with particular care and to send them on their way to Rome, and if they are in need, he should provide them with whatever may appear necessary’. The Conde informed King Philip of the arrival of the Earls ‘and in accordance with Your Majesty’s orders, I feasted them and treated them with care in as discreet and secret a manner as possible, in order both to assure them of the generosity and compassion of Your Majesty and to make them amenable to Your Majesty’s wishes.’

O’Neill was determined to remain in Milan until he got a definite reply from King Philip, as he informed the Archbishop of Armagh, Peter Lombard, who was then in Rome: ‘As regards our going to Rome … we do not intend to undertake that journey without first receiving orders from the Catholic King so that he might not have an excuse to abandon us and to leave us to the sole patronage of the Pope.’ The English ambassador in Venice was very much au courant with O’Neill’s intentions, as he reported to King James: ‘and there it seems, they determine to rest until answer has been had from Spain about them and accordingly to take their journey to Rome or otherwise.’ Apparently, Irish émigres in Europe were buzzing with rumours of O’Neill’s imminent return to Ireland with Spanish help. An English spy in Spain reported to London that he had met an Irish merchant in the port of Bayona and when he asked him about Tyrone, ‘the Irishman made no answer but put his finger to his mouth and bit his nail; and in the end told him that before it were long there would be something done which men little dreamed of ’. The English ambassador reported early in September: ‘Ireland is quiet. There had been a rising of some scamps who expected help from other scamps, who like gypsies came over to Italy for that purpose. They failed …’

Meanwhile, the Irish had much to see in the city of Milan, where they spent three full weeks. According to Ó Cianáin, there were no less than two hundred and forty-three churches in the city, not counting the private chapels erected by noblemen, as well as altars erected in every marketplace where Masses were celebrated every day. The pièce de resistance was the Duomo, the cathedral, with its large collection of relics, many of them exotic, such as the bodies of eleven of the Holy Innocents slain by Herod. It also housed the body of Charles Borromeo who had been recently Archbishop of Milan and whom everybody thought would soon be canonised. In fact, he was canonised about two and a half years later. The Irish were in Milan during Holy Week and they visited the cathedral on the evening of Good Friday.

Meanwhile, there was frantic diplomatic activity behind the scenes. Philip III had already written to his ambassador in Rome instructing him to speak to the Pope suggesting ‘how fitting and proper it would be that His Holiness protect and help these people for, in defence of our holy religion they have lost their country and all they possessed’. He was also to spread the rumour that the Pope had sent for them ‘so that no one may know or suspect that the Earls have gone to Rome on my order’. The ambassador reported that the Pope had replied that ‘he would honour and favour them as much as he could’ but thought he would give them nothing or very little because ‘the apostolic treasury is very low and His Holiness is not very liberal’. The Pope was not prepared to state that he had sent for them but that they were coming of their own accord to seek refuge with him. From London the Spanish ambassador wrote:

Such is the fear they have of the Earl of Tiron that they have now sent a messenger to Ireland with orders from the Viceroy not to press the Catholics, search their houses, nor punish them for hearing Mass in their homes.

This may have been in response to the English ambassador in Venice who commented on ‘the Irish gypsies who are wandering from state to state and from city to city seeking support and favour under the pretext of being persecuted for the faith and for conscience, the cloak of every scamp nowadays.’

The Earls themselves were not lagging in making their own case to the Spanish King. They drafted no less than three lengthy memorials which were transmitted to Spain with a covering letter by the Conde de Fuentes. In one of them, they cite a recent Spanish authority who claimed that the Irish were descended from Milesius, a Spanish King. They had already, before leaving Flanders, sent Matthew Tully ahead to Madrid to represent them at the Spanish court and he presented a memorial to Philip III at the end of April requesting him to send an answer to the Earls. The English ambassador in Spain quickly learned of Tully, ‘so notoriously known to be a solicitor for Tyrone’, and his mission and made a formal complaint. But he was fobbed off by the Spanish Secretary of State who claimed that Tully ‘neither brought letter in his pocket nor word in his mouth’ from the Earls. The ambassador was not that easily duped. ‘By God’s grace,’ he assured London, ‘I will keep a vigilant eye upon the ways which that man will tread in.’

